Agents of SHIELD Star Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Season Seven

Agents of SHIELD fans keep on winning this week! Big news dropped yesterday when it was revealed the seventh and final season of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe television series will feature an Agent Carter crossover. This news broke just one day after a teaser and new poster were released for the Marvel show’s final season. However, a few days before all of the exciting information was released, the series’ stars, Clark Gregg (Agents Phil Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake), both took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of themselves in 1930s garb. The latest actor from the show to take to Instagram with BTS images is Jeff Ward, who joined the cast in season five as the lovable Deke Shaw. Ward shared a photo previously posted by Bennet, plus a couple of new ones.

“Wednesday May 27 10pm. We back in 1931,” Ward wrote. Many people commented on the post, including celebrities, with some great reactions. “DUDE!!!! Omg that’s amazing wow,” @skylarastin wrote. “I’m printing and framing the first and last SAD ASS pics,” @kakeykake joked. “Sick!,” @ethangpeck added. You can check out Ward’s photos in the post below:

Recently, Bennet teased the final season will please long term fans. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained. “So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she teased. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

In addition to news about the upcoming final season of Agents of SHIELD, yesterday also brought us a delightful video of Briana Venskus, who plays Agent Piper on the series. During a Cameo.com appearance, the actor did makeshift cosplays of multiple characters from the show. You can check out her amazing video here.

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.