Chloe Bennet Says the Final Season of Agents of SHIELD Will Please Long-Term Fans

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD has wrapped production, but fans will have to wait until next year to see the last chapter of the series unfold. Despite the wait, many people involved with Agents of SHIELD have been teasing big things for the final season, including Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson/Quake on the series. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bennet teased that there’s a lot to look forward to in season seven, which will see the team utilizing their new time machine and coming up against their oldest foe, Hydra.

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. (Most fans agree that season four is the best so that comparison is definitely promising.)

“For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun,” she added. “When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

It’s especially exciting that Bennet teased, “who knows who we see on the way back,” which is a big hint that some fan favorites who have left or died on the show could be showing up again. Unfortunately, that list will not include Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi Morse), who revealed at New York Comic Con that she wasn’t asked to return for the final season.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to be released sometime in 2020.