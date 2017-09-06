Marvel And Netflix’s The Punisher Casts Two Pivotal Roles

The cast of Marvel's The Punisher is beginning to take shape, as Marvel and Netflix have just cast two key roles for the Daredevil spinoff.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been cast as Micro, a former NSA analyst "whose secrets may be of great value to Frank Castle and everyone around them." Bachrach is best known for his role on HBO's Girls playing Desi, Marnie's musical partner, and love interest.

Micro (short for Microchip) is a character from The Punisher comics who was Punisher's technical support for a long time, providing Punisher with weapons and other gadgets to use in his war on crime. Micro eventually turned into a villain who challenged the Punisher.

The Punisher also cast Amber Rose Revah (Son of God) as Dinah Madani, "highly-trained sophisticated Homeland Security agent who is vexed by the Punisher."

These casting announcements follow the casting of Ben Barnes (The Chronicles of Narnia) as Billy Russo, Punisher's best friend from his special forces days who now runs a private military company called "Anvil."

The Punisher made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Marvel's Daredevil Season 2, played by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead). Bernthal's version of the Punisher proved popular enough with fans that Netflix quickly announced The Punisher as their first Marvel spinoff series.

Netflix has set Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) as showrunner on The Punisher, with Jim Chory and Marvel's Jeph Loeb (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage) as executive producers.

The Punisher has already begun the early stages of production, though the series is not expected to premiere until at least 2018 after Marvel's Iron Fist and the crossover Defenders series have taken their bow.