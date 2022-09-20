Marvel's Anthony Mackie Praises She-Hulk





Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie has some praise for She-Hulk. The Tatiana Maslany Disney+ series came up in an IMDB interview about his time in the MCU. When it comes to the latest Marvel Studios entry, the Sam Wilson actor believes it's proof that the company is letting their writers spread their wings. There's no question that She-Hulk is letting the writers and talent critique the MCU with a loving eye. Major fan favorites like Wong and Daredevil might appear in the show. But, the Disney+ series always finds a way to make a quick joke about how absurd the world of The Avengers has gotten over all these years. Mackie also mentioned that in his dialogue with New World Order writer Malcolm Spellman, they've noticed that Marvel is open to taking some bold moves in their projects in Phase 4. Check out what he had to say down below.

"I'm excited, She-Hulk was great! The last series to come out on Disney+," Mackie said. "It's just different than their norm. You could see Marvel giving writers the opportunity to spread their wings and look at the Marvel Universe in a different way. So, Malcolm Spellman and I have been going back and forth. It's really unique to see how the character and the universe is evolving."

She-Hulk helmer Kat Coiro previously spoke to The Wrap about the comedic element in play during this series. It's a fun show, but the characters are what made her sign on. "I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," the She-Hulk director told the outlet. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

She added, "And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

