She-Hulk Director Says Thor: Ragnarok Served as Inspiration

While all Marvel projects typically have their fair share of jokes, there's no denying that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a bonafide comedy. Written by comedians and writers from some of the funniest programs on television, the Tatiana Maslany-led series is what most call a courtroom comedy, with jokes very much at the root of the series. To that end, She-Hulk director Anu Valia has said she looked to Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok for inspiration on crossing together superheroes and comedy.

"It's funny because, as a fan, you wanna do service to the fans, but you also wanna create something new and not come from a place of fear… Just from a place of story… in a truthful and funny way," Valia said in a recent chat with Friends From Work (via The Direct.) "I feel like I was really… the comedic tone, balancing that and the emotional crux of the show, Jessica and Kat laid such a groundwork that I just built off of that."

The filmmaker added that she, and many others involved with the series, looked to the films in the franchise that came before them.

"But I know personally, I was looking, I feel everybody feels this way, I was looking to what Taika Waititi did with [Thor: Ragnarok]. Like, he balanced that so well. I think that was maybe, out of the Marvel films, that was like the most forefront of my mind," she added. " Even the technical thing of like improvizing with a CGI character, that type of stuff. So personally, that movie was on my mind a lot. But I can't say that I created the tone or anything, but it was sorta like building off."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

