She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Madisynn

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil promised Marvel fans that Episode 4 would introduce their "favourite character in our show," and it seems now like that boast is one Jamil can stand proudly on, because the Marvel fandom overwhelmingly agrees! She-Hulk Episode 4 introduced us to "Madisynn" (Patty Guggenheim) a drunken club girl who gets swept up (literally) in Jennifer Walters' case against a stage magician who is abusing some very real magic.

As you can see below, She-Hulk fans are loving Patty Guggenheim and all her drunk acting as Madisynn – not to mention the instant ship with Wong (Benedict Wong), in a coupling that can only be called "#MadWong":