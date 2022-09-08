She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Madisynn
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil promised Marvel fans that Episode 4 would introduce their "favourite character in our show," and it seems now like that boast is one Jamil can stand proudly on, because the Marvel fandom overwhelmingly agrees! She-Hulk Episode 4 introduced us to "Madisynn" (Patty Guggenheim) a drunken club girl who gets swept up (literally) in Jennifer Walters' case against a stage magician who is abusing some very real magic.
As you can see below, She-Hulk fans are loving Patty Guggenheim and all her drunk acting as Madisynn – not to mention the instant ship with Wong (Benedict Wong), in a coupling that can only be called "#MadWong":
WE LOVE YOU, MADISYNN!
We love Madisynn #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/pH6XaTOrQJ— Dan ⧗ (@natsquake) September 8, 2022
The Madisynn appreciation posts are a vibe.
The "M" in "MCU"
The M in MCU stands for #Madisynn.#SheHulk— Damon 🏹 (@DamonTweet) September 8, 2022
That Madisynn Swag
Madisynn entering the court room#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/iithREQhAX— Sam ∆cats dad🐈ALeagueOfTheirOwn Era (@hawkeyevariant) September 8, 2022
A Florence Pugh MCU and Don't Worry Darlings drama two-fer! Seriously tho, Yelena and Madisynn meeting is now a must...
Madisynn + Mephisto???
#SheHulk spoilers— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) September 8, 2022
Hell exist in MCU #MADISYNN #Wong pic.twitter.com/EAGAQAiMXa
If THIS was the way Marvel really did introduce Mephisto to the MCU, it would be wilder than Ralph Boener.
Nickname Queen
Madisynn calling Wong wongers #shehulk— tiff (@midknightsons) September 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/nDOT4pNvt1
Madisynn is dropping the best MCU slang since Tony Stark met the Avengers.
Madisynn is ICONIC
Madisynn is an icon. Would watch a spin-off show with her and Wong as unlikely besties. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/qYPa7bCtKv— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 8, 2022
Modern icons have been made of far less than our new favorite MCU bit character.
Put Her In EVERYTHING
i kinda need to see madisynn interact with every mcu character #shehulk pic.twitter.com/izCnyynUBa— ً (@furyofthegodz) September 8, 2022
Madisynn's time with Wong and She-Hulk proves she needs to party in every corner of the MCU. She's already been to Hell and back – so why not make her a key character in the Multiverse Saga? It makes about as much sense as anything in Phase 4...
One of Our Own!
So hey I'm an extra in today's She-Hulk....somewhere in the theater scenes. I cannot tell you how many times I had to hear Madisyn say "BUT ITS NOT WHERE YOU THIIIInnnnKKKK" It's been burned into my brain for a year and a half.— Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) September 8, 2022
Comicbook.com writer Evan Valentine got to see Madisynn in the flesh! Talk about job perks!
Remember Her Name!
Madisynn is with two N's, one Y, but it's not where you thiiiiiiiiink! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/UpgLag1RCu— One Take News @ #TIFF22 (@OneTakeNews) September 8, 2022
It's not where you think – but it is what you better remember!
Karaoke VS.
madisynn and wongers better be back in doctor strange 3 and have karaoke with shang-chi and katy #shehulk pic.twitter.com/OwTymDsYeD— katie. (@rosesforloki) September 8, 2022
Are you #TeamStrange or #TeamShang in this karaoke face-off?
The Ship We Didn't Need, The Ship We Deserve
Madisynn and Wong is the ship that we didn't know we neede... bluhing wong is the best wong😍😂 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shulkie pic.twitter.com/Ql83GUV3Iz— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) September 8, 2022
Madisynn and Wong are such a hot, instant, ship they are already their own trending topic.
Same Vibes
Am I the only one who got the same vibes?
.
.
.#shehulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw
Madisynn 🤪🍸 Madison 🥰✌️ pic.twitter.com/xDHPlDxmlj— siszi 💫🦥 (@siisizze) September 8, 2022
Zombieland: Double Tap star Zoey Deutch is right up there with Patty Guggenheim in her own portrayal of a comedic "Madison". But She-Hulk is def our new fav!
Get That Woman A Spinoff!
Age of Madisynn— Greg Packnett (@GregPacknett) September 8, 2022
World War Madisynn
Secret Madisynn
Infinity Wongers
House of Two N’s and a Y (But Not Where You Think)
[T'Challa voice]
Best. Side. Character. Ever.
Madisynn with two n’s and one y is my fav side character mcu has ever done🙏🏽 #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shehulk pic.twitter.com/7MLG7G3Vyo— m.m💚 (@underooswebsss) September 8, 2022
Any lies detected?
The New Franchise MVP
Madisynn with two Ns and one Y but not where you think is the greatest addition to the MCU #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/VpZoEoDpBy— Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) September 8, 2022
Real talk: IS there a better new MCU character we've gotten in Phase 4???