She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Madisynn

By Kofi Outlaw

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil promised Marvel fans that Episode 4 would introduce their "favourite character in our show," and it seems now like that boast is one Jamil can stand proudly on, because the Marvel fandom overwhelmingly agrees! She-Hulk Episode 4 introduced us to "Madisynn" (Patty Guggenheim) a drunken club girl who gets swept up (literally) in Jennifer Walters' case against a stage magician who is abusing some very real magic. 

As you can see below, She-Hulk fans are loving Patty Guggenheim and all her drunk acting as Madisynn – not to mention the instant ship with Wong (Benedict Wong), in a coupling that can only be called "#MadWong": 

WE LOVE YOU, MADISYNN!

The Madisynn appreciation posts are a vibe.

The "M" in "MCU"

ComicBook Nation podcast fan DamonTweet gets the win for this one!

That Madisynn Swag

A Florence Pugh MCU and Don't Worry Darlings drama two-fer! Seriously tho, Yelena and Madisynn meeting is now a must...

Madisynn + Mephisto???

If THIS was the way Marvel really did introduce Mephisto to the MCU, it would be wilder than Ralph Boener.

Nickname Queen

Madisynn is dropping the best MCU slang since Tony Stark met the Avengers.

Madisynn is ICONIC

Modern icons have been made of far less than our new favorite MCU bit character.

Put Her In EVERYTHING

Madisynn's time with Wong and She-Hulk proves she needs to party in every corner of the MCU. She's already been to Hell and back – so why not make her a key character in the Multiverse Saga? It makes about as much sense as anything in Phase 4...

One of Our Own!

Comicbook.com writer Evan Valentine got to see Madisynn in the flesh! Talk about job perks!

Remember Her Name!

It's not where you think – but it is what you better remember!

Karaoke VS.

Are you #TeamStrange or #TeamShang in this karaoke face-off?

The Ship We Didn't Need, The Ship We Deserve

Madisynn and Wong are such a hot, instant, ship they are already their own trending topic.

Same Vibes

Zombieland: Double Tap star Zoey Deutch is right up there with Patty Guggenheim in her own portrayal of a comedic "Madison". But She-Hulk is def our new fav!

Get That Woman A Spinoff!

[T'Challa voice]

Best. Side. Character. Ever.

Any lies detected?

The New Franchise MVP

Real talk: IS there a better new MCU character we've gotten in Phase 4???

