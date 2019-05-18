Marvel Releases Official Avengers: Endgame Photo of Captain America Wielding Mjolnir

After more than ten years of storytelling across 21 movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought the Infinity Saga to a close with Avengers: Endgame. The crossover was an epic success, setting records at the box office and earning praise among fans and critics alike. There was no shortage of epic events in the movie, and now that it’s been in theaters for a few weeks Marvel Studios is finally opening up about some of the coolest scenes.

Photographer Chuck Zlotnick, who takes a lot of photos behind the scenes for Marvel movies, just posted an awesome picture of Captain Americawielding Thor‘s hammer Mjolnir, taken from the climactic confrontation between the Big 3 Avengers versus the Mad Titan Thanos. Take a look below:

This was one of the coolest scenes in Avengers: Endgame and is a moment that fans have been dying to see ever since it was teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Co-director Joe Russo spoke about their reason for including it in the film, addressing the fun “worthiness test” scene from Age of Ultron and revealing why they decided to make it happen here.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Joe said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

The directors took great pride in that moment, and Anthony Russo admitted that they love the reaction it receives in theaters.

“We have to confess we have snuck into more than one theater over the past week and have taken great pleasure in witnessing the audience reaction to that moment,” Anthony said.

Asked why he wasn’t able to lift it in Age of Ultron, they revealed that they thought Cap was just being nice and trying to spare Thor’s feelings.

“In our heads, he was able to wield it,” Anthony added. “He didn’t know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up, but Cap’s sense of character and his sort of humility and sort of out of deference to Thor’s ego, Cap in that moment realizing he can move the hammer, decides not to.”

Fans can witness this epic moment now with Avengers: Endgame currently playing in theaters.