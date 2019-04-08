Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ronin Cosplay Hoodie is Available Now

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will leave the Hawkeye mantle behind and become a darker ninja-inspired hero known as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame. We got our first good look at his new costume over the weekend, an you can already buy a hoodie version. Disney merchandising moves fast!

The Avengers: Endgame Ronin hoodie is available to order directly from Disney for $42.95 in sizes S to XXL. The shoulder panels and gold trim make this a bold look for sure. Not what we would describe as “stealthy”. The official description reads:

“Follow Hawkeye’s lead and transform yourself into Ronin with this dramatic zip hoodie. Inspired by his appearance in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, this black jacket, with its gold-accented detailing, is sure to make a darkly cool statement.”

On a related note, Marvel’s Avengers “Advanced Tech” Hoodies were released and quickly pulled back in February because the significance of their design wasn’t understood at the time. Toy releases and the second Avengers: Endgame trailer have since revealed that the hoodie is based on the design of the team’s new suit, which many fans believe will help them travel in the Quantum Realm. However, their true purpose is not yet known.

The bottom line is that the suits appear to be important to the plot of Avengers: Endgame, so we’re looking at these hoodies in a new light. The hoodies have relaunched and are available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping slated for July and May respectively. A sport jacket version is also available for $64.99 along with a matching cap for $33.99 with free shipping slated for August and May respectively.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

