Marvel Releases Trailer for Avengers & Fantastic Four Event, Empyre

We told you back in the fall that Marvel had announced a new comic called X-Men + Fantastic Four that would be dropping in February, but apparently Marvel isn’t done with its first family after that. After a game-changing reveal in Incoming #1, it’s now been announced that the Fantastic Four and Avengers will unite in a new event kicking off in April 2020, and the first details certainly make it sound pretty major! Dubbed “Empyre”, the new event will involve classic Marvel rivals the Kree and Skrulls finally uniting, and setting course to strike at Earth. That combined threat requires a unique combined defense that only the Fantastic Four and Avengers can provide!

Check out the full announcement details for Avengers & Fantastic Four Empyre below – and watch the trailer for the Marvel Comics event, above!

“New York, NY— December 30, 2019 — Just last week, INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in April’s EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!



Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!” by watching the newly revealed trailer, featuring the first look at exclusive artwork!



EMPYRE #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com! To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.“

As Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski says in the trailer, “Empyre is Marvel’s most earth-shattering event of 2020.”

Executive Editor Tom Brevoort adds that Marvel stories including the Kree/Skrull War, The Celestial Madonna Saga, The Young Avengers Origin (and more) will all be referenced in this new crossover event. As Brevoort teases, this story will be “the touch point for so many things that have been established throughout Marvel History.”

Empyre already sounds pretty pivotal and epic, just from the premise alone. One has to wonder just how literal Cebulski may be when he describes it as “earth-shattering.” Either way, it’s another good look for the Fantastic Four stepping back into the Marvel limelight – something Marvel movie fans will be keeping tabs on.

Marvel’s Empyre event launches in April.