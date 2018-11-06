Marvel Brings Back Maggott

It’s always good to see some of the cult-favorite X-Men make a reappearance, and recently one who has been away for a minute by the name of Maggott came back into the light.

Spoilers incoming for the Domino Annual #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue contains a meeting of what Nightcrawler calls the MMA, or the Mindfulness for Mutant Appearances group. He says “it’s a support group for non-passing mutants and friends to come together and work on reducing our critically negative body images”. Some mutants, like Cyclops, White Queen, Gambit, and others have mutant abilities that allow them to blend in, but some, like Nightcrawler, have outward appearances that don’t allow them to do that.

The group features heroes like Doop, Marrow, Beak, and others, but it also features the underutilized Maggot, who appears with one of his signature slugs (either Eany or Meany), and is regaling the group with a tale from a barbecue. Honestly, we don’t even care if his story is good or not, as it is just nice to see him back in the pages of a comic.

Maggott is a mutant who was created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira and first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #345, and he’s definitely one of the more original mutants to ever be created. Maggott doesn’t have a normal digestive system and instead has two nearly impervious slugs that live…well, inside him. They can eat and chew almost anything, from actual food to metal, rocks, and whatever else they are thrown at. When they return to him their process of digestion gives him superhuman strength and endurance, so yeah, that’s crazy different right?

The character never really took off as Marvel planned, but he did develop a cult following over the years. He was then killed by the Weapon X program at their Neverland camp, though the slugs survived since he gave them to some kids before he was taken by soldiers. Since then though he was revived (along with many other mutants) thanks to Selene (Necrosha).

The Domino Annual #1 is written by Dennis Hopeless, Fabian Nicieza, Gail Simone, and Leah Williams and is drawn by Natacha Bustos, Juan Gedeon, Victor Ibanez, and more. The official description is included below.

“Tales too big for Domino’s best-selling solo series! Neena Thurman’s never worked alone… She keeps her friends close and her lovers closer! FINALLY REVEALED: the origin of Domino’s posse! Colossus and Domino rekindled? Cable takes a bath! Plus: Domino’s not the only mutant wearing her X-gene on her sleeve… don’t miss the first appearance of the RejeX!”

The Domino Annual #1 is in stores now.