Kevin Feige Reveals the Secret to Marvel Studios’ Success

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted back in 2008, audiences were receptive to its launch, though it wasn’t until the debut of Marvel’s The Avengers in 2012 that the franchise cemented itself as a dominating force at the box office. In the years since, the ways in which the franchise has organically expanded to meet the demands of fans has effectively altered the ways in which studios deliver audiences stories based on familiar properties, thanks to the ways in which various films and TV series tie into one another. A key figure in the series’ growth is Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who recently detailed what he thinks have been pivotal elements of the MCU’s success.

During a recent Reddit AMA, when asked about the key to the MCU’s success, the filmmaker noted, “Respect the source material. Hire passionate filmmakers regardless of how much money their last movie made. Hire the best cast regardless of their current marquee value.”

It’s worth noting that, prior to helping establish the MCU, Feige served as a producer on films like X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man, with the user on Reddit specifically asking about how the new slate of Marvel Studios films were more successful than earlier endeavors.

One piece of advice that the filmmaker offered in another thread is that the studio needs to find ways to keep things fresh.

“Nobody would get fatigued before the creative forces at Marvel Studios who do this 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Feige admitted when asked about audiences potentially getting fatigued of superhero movies. “So we believe that if we’re still taking risks and making unique choices to keep ourselves excited, the audience will feel the same way.”

The next MCU film to hit theaters will be Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd, with the future after that film’s release being unknown. Feige previously confirmed that the future has a lot of potential, but fans will have to be patient about upcoming announcements.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year at a Captain Marvel press event. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

