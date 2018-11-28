‘God of War’ Art Director Designs Marvel Cinematic Universe Super Skrull

It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4, but God of War art director Raf Grassetti is bringing one possibility to life.

Grassetti recently took to social media to share his fan-made concept art for what Super Skrull could theoretically look like in the MCU. You can check it out below.

There’s no telling if Super Skrull will make his way into Captain Marvel, although the earliest concept art for that film did feature that sort of character design. Standard versions of the alien race will be making an appearance in the upcoming solo film, and it looks like they will be causing a bit of trouble in the process.

“You’ve gotta be a bit more careful of Carol than the Kree,” Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Skrull leader Talos, said in a previous interview. “But I think as far as we’re concerned in the Skrull world, she’s kind of like a major obstacle. I still think we can take her. If we had to — if we had to, had to, had to — we could take Carol.”

But even then, some fans probably won’t rule out the possibility of seeing a Super Skrull in a future film, since anything could be possible in a post-Avengers 4 landscape.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” Black Panther and Captain Marvel producer Nate Moore explained to ComicBook.com. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.