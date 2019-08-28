Neil Gaiman Brings Back Miracleman in Marvel Comics #1000

Marvel Comics today released Marvel Comics #1000, a celebration of the publisher’s 80th anniversary. In 2013, Marvel Comics acquired the publishing rights to the character Miracleman, including the seminal run by Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Mark Buckingham, and others. While most of Marvel Comics #1000 focuses on the characters and events of the modern Marvel Universe, which was born in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, Miracleman gets a page to shine as well.

Marvel Comics #1000 is formatted so that each page tells a story inspired by a major event from Marvel’s history. The page for 2014 celebrates Marvel beginning to publish Miracleman after a deal that writer Neil Gaiman helped to broker. Gaiman reteamed with artist Mark Buckingham to create the short Miracleman story in Marvel Comics #1000.

Moore and Gaiman’s runs on Miracleman are known for deconstructing the superhero genre. Gaiman and Buckingham’s Marvel Comics #100 story is no different. Miracleman reflects on how his and his family’s existence put the superhero genre out of business in his world, and yet he’s fascinated by their stories. He sits down to read Marvel Comics #1 and Buckingham draws a stunning panel of Miracleman surrounded by Marvel characters. Miraclewoman finds him there and brings the story and its themes full circle, commenting on how comics “are what got us into this mess in the first place.”

When Marvel obtained the rights to Miracleman, it announced plans to reprint Alan Moore’s run and the issues that were printed from Gaiman and Buckingham’s unfinished run that followed. Gaiman and Buckingham were to then continue their run. The first three issues of new Gaiman and Buckingham Miracleman stories were solicited but later canceled due to Marvel encountering new legal hurdles. Those issues were said to have been resolved in 2018 and Gaiman and Buckingham were expected to resume their run as early as 2019, but there has been no news since then.

What do you think of the Miracleman story in Marvel Comics #1000? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Comics #1000 is on sale now.

