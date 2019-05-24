New Marvel Comics #1000 Cover by Clayton Crain Sees Marvel’s Big Guns Assemble

Marvel is celebrating its 80th anniversary in a variety of ways, but one of the biggest celebrations comes from Marvel Comics #1000. Marvel Comics #1000 is taking that 80th milestone to heart, as the story will assemble 80 different creative teams to tell a story in honor of Marvel Comics’ first issue. As you might expect, the book will launch with some slick covers, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at a brand new Marvel Comics #1000 variant from artist Clayton Crain.

The cover features an assembly of Marvel’s biggest heroes and several fan favorites, a lineup that includes Iceman, Vision, Iron Man, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, Reed Richards, Hawkeye, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Hulk, Black Widow, Deadpool, Captain America, The Thing, The Punisher, Drax, Thor, Ghost Rider, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Nova, Ant-Man, and The Wasp.

You can check out the new cover in the image below.

Al Ewing will be the main writer of Marvel Comics #1000, and will also be helming several stories throughout, which while honoring the past will also introduce new mysteries into the Marvel Univers, including the Eternity Mask. “There are so many threads in this mystery, so many different parts of Marvel you’ll find secret connections,” Ewing told This Week in Marvel. “There are a lot of synchronicities and echoes in this, and threads between all of that.”

Marvel Comics #1000 features a host of amazing talent, ranging from longtime Marvel creators like Peter David and Gerry Conway to current names like Saladin Ahmed and Kelly Thompson and even people outside of the industry like Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Getting that many teams together was no easy task, but it was an exciting challenge.

“Our characters are mentioned in so many different ways and in so many different mediums and we always keep track. Now these distinguished individuals are able to contribute back to the comics they grew up on.” Speaking with This Week in Marvel, Brevoort added, “Everybody is doing a little piece of this giant mosaic that celebrates everything that has been Marvel and everything that is coming from Marvel.”

Marvel Comics #1000 hits comic stores this August, and you can find the official description below.

“MARVEL COMICS #1000 will tell the ultimate story celebrating 80 years of the Marvel Universe, with each page contributed by one of the 80 luminary creative teams. But before it moves forward, the book will look back to its own origin story in MARVEL COMICS #1, first published on Aug. 31, 1939 when the company was known as Timely Comics. The very first panel of MARVEL COMICS #1000 will reflect a panel from the original first issue and go on to reveal more mysteries of the Marvel Universe, featuring an enigmatic artifact known as the Eternity Mask.”