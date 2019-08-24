Disney’s D23 Expo: Marvel’s Future, Star Wars, and More Movies (Live Recap)

On Saturday morning, the Walt Disney Studio took over Hall D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center to present their slate of upcoming films. The slate included titles from Marvel Studios, Star Wars and Lucasfilm, Pixar, and more.

The panel is scheduled to being at 10:00am PT. At that time, this page will update live with thorough details and footage recaps, along with breaking news.

—-

10:04am — The panel kicked off with a sizzle reel of recent Disney films, ranging from The Lion King to Toy Story 4 to Endgame to star Wars. Raya the Last Dragon, Star Wars shows footage of Falcon flying, Artemis Fowl, Mulan, Jungle Crruise, Maleficent, The One an Only Ivan, Soul, Onward Ford v Ferrari, Spies in Disguise, Black Widow, and more of the past. It ends with Tony Stark saying, “I love you 3000,” and fading away before the Disney logo.

Alan Horn takes the stage to discuss the upcoming slate. He looks back at the successful films since the last time D23 has its Expo in 2017. He mentions Disney+, highlight the “fabulous entertainment” coming to it. “Today, we’re talking about everything we’re creating for the biggest of screens, the movie theater,” he said. “Watching a great story unfold on a 40 to 60- to 80 foot screen, surrounded by fellow fans, is a truly immersive and communal experience.” H enthusiastically points out the Fox (and three studios in total as a result) are part of Disney.

Ford v Ferrari, Spies in Disguise, The King’s Man, and Avatar logos are revealed but no footage today.

Star Wars

Kathleen Kennedy and JJ Abrams take the stage to discuss Star Wars.

“We’re gonna spend a little bit of time with you talking about the end of the saga in a very exciting way,” Kennedy said. She compliments Abrams and promises Episode Ix is “an incredible good time.”

“The end of a saga that began impossibly over forty years ago,” Abrams said. “With that, one of the. Great experiences that we had on this movie was working with our incredible cast.”

Billy Dee Williams, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and the rest of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker take the stage, along with BB-8 and R2-D2. “It’s truly epic,” Boyega promises.

“We have genuinely become a family over these last few years,” Ridley said. “We had the best time.”

New cast members: Naomi Ackie and Cerrie Russell. They’re introduced and explain how their kids think they are cool naow. A photo of Russell is on the screen. She is in red with goold belts and straps, with a helmet similar to a Power Ranger, with a black mask and gold paint around it. She is “an old friends of Poe’s.”

Ackie is on screen, standing beside Finn. “It’s incredible being surround by such an amazing group of fans,” she said. “It’s the beginning of an incredible journey and adventure an d I’m beyond happy to start it with you guys.”

Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels get the spotlight next. “Lando has never left me,” Williams said. “Being here all of these years, these forty years, is a very special experience for me and I just want to thank you all.”

“It’s kind of hard for me to understand that the story is ending but what an ending but I cannot wait for you to share what we’ve been doing for these last few months under JJ. You’ll love it.”

“Of course, wee can’t tralk about the cast without talking about Carrie Fisher. The character of Leia is really the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell this story without Leia. We had footage from Episode VII so that we could use in a new way. So, we were abler to use Carrie in a new way…we started talking about this movie and Iwas not supposed to be here. We lost Carrie, heartbreakingly, she passed. I was working on this film and I realized we needed Carrie in this film…She was sort of like always supernaturally witty in a way. I went back and I looked at her last book, the Princess Diarest, she had written and special thanks to JJ Abrams for putting up with me twice. Now, I had never worked with her before force Awakens and I had not signed up for this yet. Now, it was a classic Carrie thing, to do something like that and we could not be more excited for you to see her in her final performance as Leia. “

A new poster sees Rey and Kylo Ren fighting with Palpatine overlooking them from the cosmos.

A special look back at Star Wars plays to conclude the presentation. It includes all of the previous films. “We’ve passed on all we know. The thousand generations live in you now but this is your fight.” It culminates with footage from the new movie. The group overlooks a small village. An army of ships in spaces. Rey cuts through trees. Kylo emerges from a ship. Rey and Kylo fight surrounded by water. Palpatine narrates — it nears its end” Rey is wearing a black robe — her red lightsaber splits in two, dual wielding like Darth Maul.

Marvel

Kevin Feige takes the stage at 10:27am PT. He is wearing a Black Widow hat. Ryan Coogler joins him to say Black Panther 2 will drop on May 6, 2022.

Eternals is next. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Next is Black Widow. The cast are in a helicopter on set, acting as if they’re flying it but they are on set at work. They couldn’t make it to D23 but Feige offers up the “first exclusive look at Black Widow.” The footage is the same look which was offered up at San Diego Comic-Con but it includes a bonus tag: Yelena mocking Natasha for her classic pose: “it’s your fighting pose, you’re a total poser!” Then, Black Widow drops into battle in an all white suit.

Disney Studios

Jungle Cruise is next. Dwayne Johnson enters riding on a giant boat. He quickly introduces the first trailer for the movie. In it, Johnson and Emily Blunt’s characters are having a hard time getting long but ultimately come together. He doesn’t want top carry her dead because it would be a lot heavier. At the end of the trailer, a villain appears from the jungle and starts to form before their eyes.

As Johnson is on stage taking credit for the movie, with the movie having shown off Johnson’s character as the hero, Blunt crashes the stage and claims Johnson cut the trailer himself. She is going to introduce a “real look” at the movie.

The new look starts in London and follows Blunt’s character. She is searching for the Arrowhead to uncover a mystery. She acts heroically in a museum and ends up falling out of a window into a bus full of soldiers, playing along with them. In this version, she gets Johnson’s Nilo on board because she has a lot of money. He warns that they should believe in curses if they believe in legends. heir journey looks treacherous and they make a lot of mistakes together. It’s funny and entertaining and ends with the same villain.

Johnson explains that they are “keenly aware” of the responsibility they have to honor Jungle Cruise, the Disney Parks ride.

Maleficent

Maleficent Mistress of Evil is next. Angelina Jolie takes the stage. “Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are,” she said. “They are encouraged to not be a family andp ulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in.”

“I was really excited to work with these two,” Michelle Pfeiffer said. The rest of the cast share their enthusiasm for working on the movie. They have an “exclusive clip” to share.

In the cllip, Maleficent meets with Aurora. “Do not ask me to marry him,” Aurora insists. Maleficent simply says, “No.” She says love doesn’t always end well. Her horns and armor are gold.Later, they head into the castle, and now Maleficent is in black, walking with a cane into a festive, royal dining hall. The groom greets her. The King and Queen seem nervous but welcome her. Servants set the napkins on laps and fppd os servedin a tense setting. Maleficent gets a roasteed chicken… “Bird, delicious,” she says ominously.

The queen questions how Aurora became Queen. “That castle was never my home,” Aurora says of her father’s castle. “It was given to the people.” The queen asks if her father died or was killed — to which Maleficent tells her, “Both.” The queen recalls the story of a baby being killed and the King can’t fathom it. Maleficent explains there are fairies missing, stolen by human poachers. The King says he does not know of it. Questions of accusations are tossed around. The entire setting is extravagant and royal. The Queen changes th etopic and promises Aurora will “finally get the love of a real mother” which gets Maleficent triggered. “I consideer Aurora my own,” she says. Aurora rises up, glows green, and sends out energetic attacks. They leave, now.

Later, Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen with horns coming from his head. Shots in the woods of him and other sflying. There is an entire army. Maleficent is ready to go to war.

Mulan

Mulan director Nikki Carroll takes the stage.

“I’m most excited for the audience to feel this story on a truly epic scale,” Carroll said. “We’ve assembled a beautiful cast.” She compliments the photography, this costumes, and the action sequences. “In live-action, it’s real. I suppose that’s the time I’m most excited about for people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral, and very emotional way.”

Footage plays. In it, Mulan is prepped and dressed tightly and neatly. It looks uncomfortable. Her face is painted with make up. Outside, she walks along and expresses her hunger but can’t eat because it will ruin her make-up. She eexplains that no matter what face she makes, no one can tell what emotion she is feeling, and laughs with a friend. Later, she is told to be “quiet” and “graceful” to be a good wife as she prepares tea. “These are the qualities we see in Mulan. When a wife serves her husband, she must be silent, she must be invisible.” A spider drops down from the ceeiling and nears the teapot. Mulan covers it with the pot but is told to keep it in th center of the table. They debate moving the debate but Mulan loses that conversation. The spider leaps onto one of the women and chaos ensues. The table is flipped and Mulan catches all of the pottery until her hair falls and she loses each of them. They are shunned in front of the village as a failure to raise a good daughter. Soldiers enter and explain that the country is at war and every family must contribute one man. Their father emerges to join the fight, the only man of the house. He is disabled and falls but continues toward the way as he has no choice.

Later, Mulan watches him attempt to train but have an inability to keep a sword steady. When he is not around, she trains. She will bring honor to her fmaily. She blends in and heads out. She trains with soldiers. Shewins fights. She is creative in training. Horses charge into battle. She is on the battle field. She spins through the air like a bird. She runs across buildings. “I will bring honor to us all.”

A quick ending for the panel sees Cruella star Emma Stone send a message before the first look at her is revealed. The movie is going to be an origin story. Emma Stone is completely transformed and has her pups on a leash. Big hair, half white, half black.

Soul

Soul will talk about how babies already have a personality. “Each one of us was born with a soul,” a fiilmmaker says. The souls train at a seminar at You Academy before graduating and joining the world to live a life of purpose. “In the case of Joe Gardener, there has to be a mistake because things haven’t gone the way he expected.” He is a middle school band teacher who has to listen to bad music all day so he goes home and plays his own jazz to get his fulfillment. His dream is to play at New York’s most prestigious jazz club, The Half Note.

Footage from the movie takes over. Joe plays on stage, beautiful music with a band. “My only purpose on this planet is to play,” he says. “It’s what I was meant to do and nothing’s gonna stop me.” He is asked where he’s been by the woman on stage. She demands he stop working at the school because they have shows now. He is thrilled. He walks home oblivious to many of the dangers but everything goes his way until he falls into a pothole. His soul emerges in a black screen and he is confused.

While in this other world, Joe is going to meet another soul and it has been there for so long and does not want to go life on earth. “Together, the two of these guys are going to find a way to get Joe back to earth.” The entire cosmic and extravagant journey will teach Joe what it means to have soul. They are working with Jon Batiste, along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Curly is voiced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson from The Roots. Joe’s mother is Phylicia Rashad. Joe’s mother is Phylicia Rashad. Daveed Diggs is Paul. Jamie Fox and Tina Fey are the leads.

Onward

Footage from Onward plays to start the next movie’s showcase. A magical world with a wizard atop a montain peak is seen. It has multiple moons. It is majestic — but times change. Now, that world has planes and civilization. Centaurs and other fantastic ctreatures go to work, watch tv, mow lawns, and more. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s characters are ready for work but Holland’s character’s trash can is getting devoured by unicorns. They’re going on a quest, according to Pratt’s character.

The filmmakers take the stage to share the “latest and greatest” updates about the film. It’s a very personal story as it is based on their personal stories. It follows Ian and Barley Lightfoot, elves. Barley (Pratt) is chaotic and wild and is the older brother. He lives his life in the past, longing for the days of magic and quests. His pride and joy is his van. Ian (Holland) never met their father. Ian wishes he had one chance to meet his dad.

“I do feel like Tom is a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said. “It’s really cool to have that and we get to do a Pixar movie! … to get to share that with a person that you love, it’s a cool experience!”

Holland points out that last time they were here it was as space buddies fighting on Titan.

Laurel voice actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus takes the stage. “It was really fun to play an elf mom of these two bozos here,” she said.They brought eight minutes of the movie. It is from early in the film on Ian’s 16th birthday.

In the footage, Ian gets a surprising birthday present labeled as being from his dad. It is a wizard stick which Barley is far more excited about. A note with it says there is a visitation spell which will be made possible by the magic of wizard staff. Barley finds a Phoenix Gem in the packaging and quickly puts it in the staff. He tries to cast the spell but nothing comes out of it despite his dozens of tries. They are disappointed.

Later, Ian messes with the spelll and reads it. The magic happens. Things in the room start to float. The staff starts to glow. Barley finds him in the chaos. Suddenly, feet form. Then a body. It gets intense. Barley tries to help but it makes things go south and the Phoenix Gem explodes. In the closet, half of their dad emerges. Only his legs have formed. He is glowing at the waste where he is cut off. He can’t hear them. Barley realizes he can tap a tune on his feet to identify himself. The dad’s legs realize it and make their way to Ian. Their mission (quest) is now to find another Phoenix Gem before the day is over so they can see their entire dad.

Tom Holland gets back on stage: “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000.”

In another clip, Barley and Ian are out on their quest and have set up their father’s legs to look like it has a body. They are using magic to try to make a gas can bigger but Ian accidentally shrinks Barley.

Disney Animation

Disney Animation looks to cap the presentation. It starts with a look back at previous titles. The focus will be on Thanksgiving 2020’s movie from Paul Briggs (director), Dean Wellins (director), Osnat Shurer (producer) and Adele Lim (writer). The film is Raya and The Last Dragon. The four filmmakers take thee stage.

“This movie is a fantastical work of the imagination,” Shurer said. “It’s inspired by the beautiful and diverse cultures of southeast Asia.” They traveled through those countries while researching the films. They are working with experts while shaping the story.

“I’ve had the privilege of writing for film and TV for many years but this movie is special,” Lim said. She grew up in southeast Asia and dressed up as Snow White as a kid. Disney was always magical to her. “The fact that I am on the stage right now and getting to write the next Disney animated movie, it would blow my grandma’s mind.”

“Kumandra has been invaded by a dark sinister force,” Wellins said.

Footage: Raya, the main character, is determind to find the last dragon to save her nation. The first look at the movie is introduced. In the footage, Raya and a little boy head into what looks like a temple or tomb in a mountain. Rain water flows up this mountain and into this place. The little boy’s narrating annoys her a bit. She is charming. A woman threatens them with a voice off screen.

Sisu the Dragon is Awkwafina. Cassie Steele is the voice of Raya.

Sisu is “inspired by the auspicious water spirits of Southeast Asia.”

Raya has a gem that channels this “amazing huge power” on her quest to find the dragon. Sisu can also be a wild looking grey-haired woman. Raya has to help her become her “true dragon self.”

Frozen 2

November 22, Frozen 2 will hit theaters. Chris Buck takes the stage. He and Jennifer Lee discuss the movie. The movie will address, “Why does Elsa have powers?” This is why there is more story to tell. Other questions include, ” Why was Anna born the way she was? Where were there parents really going when that ship went down? Is there really such a thing as happily ever after?” A past will threaten the future and force the gang into “a might enchanted forest.”

“Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story,” Buck said. “It’s a sotry that starts in the past so as you know in this Disney films, we tend to kill off the parents. We’re sorry…but guess what. We’re bringing them back.” Lee clarifies that this will only be for one scene. Voicing Anna and Elsa’s mother is Evan Rachel Wood. Lieutenant Mattias will be a character from the forest and will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown.

A brief clip shows Wood’s character singing to the kids. The next quick clip shows Brown’s Mattias explaining advice from his father.

A final clip will play showcasing a voice calling out to Elsa.

In it, the group plays charades. Olaf goes next, joking about this being easier now that he can read. He struts with his hips and “Elsa” is properly guessed. Elsa is next. She moves slowly and prompts some bad guesses from Anna. She zones out and looks out the window. After Anna guesses,m “Disturbed,” Elsa decides to call it a night. Everyone parts ways and Kristoff tries to propose to Anna but she is so distracted that she doesn’t notice and leaves the room.

In another room, Elsa is wearing their mother’s scarf which Anna claims is a sign that something is wrong. “I just don’t wanna mess things up,” Elsa says, sitting on her bed. Anna joins her. “What would I do without you?”

Anna claims to know what she needs. “In Mama’s words, cuddle close, scooch in,” she says. She sings to her. “Where the north wind meets the sea, there’s a river full of memory. Sleep my darling, safe and sound, for in this river, all is found.” They nod off to sleep.

Later in the night, Elsa having trouble sleeping. She hears something and puts her head under a pillow but it doesn’t help. She leaves the room. “I can her you,” she sings. “But I won’t. Some look for trouble while others don’t. There’s a thousand reason s I should go about my day and ignore your whispers which I wish would go away, oh. Oh. You’re not a voice. You’re just a ringing in my ear and if I heard you — which I don’t … everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls. I’m sorry secret siren but I’m blocking out your calls!” The song goes on as she trots out of the castle and on to a balcony. “Into the Unknown!” is the hook of the song. The siren constantly rings back to her. She ventures outside of the castle and seemingly into said unknown, surrounded by a lightshow of shapes, snow, animals, and song. She tries to follow a burst of light off of a cliff but it fades as she creates an icy path to chase it.

There is another song coming later in the movie but it can’t be shown today.

“In the end, nothing will ever be the same,” Buck said. Lee points out that one thing that isn’t changing is the cast returning and they each trot out onto the stage. They break out into song.