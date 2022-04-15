Marvel Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Arrested In Dublin





Eternals and The Batman star Barry Keoghan was arrested in Dublin. Metro reports that the actor was picked up for public intoxication. Sources say that authorities responded to a noise complaint from a man who heard a ruckus outside of his window. Allegedly, Keoghan wasn’t threatening, but merely having a little bit too much fun outside. Witnesses corroborated this story. Luckily for all parties involved, the incident has come to a close and been resolved. A ‘fixed charge notice” means that the person in custody is released without any legal proceedings. So, we don’t have an Ezra Miller situation in this case. There has been no statement from either Marvel Studios or DC Comics about this story. Here’s what the Irish Police said to Metro about this situation.

“Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s for a public order incident that occurred in Clongriffin, at approximately 6:45am, Sunday 10th April 2022. He was later released without charge and issued with an FCN (fixed charge notice).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of people want to see more of his Joker if they make a sequel to The Batman. Director Matt Reeves explained some of the inspiration for their take on The Clown Prince of Crime. When speaking with IGN, the filmmaker went deep on some of the core of the character.

“He’s held in this very suspenseful way, away from you visually. But I wanted to create an iteration of him that felt distinctive and new, but went right back to the roots,” Reeves explained. “So he’s very much out of the Conrad Veidt mold and that idea of the silent film of The Man Who Laughs.”

“He can never stop smiling. And it made Mike [Marino] and I think about — I was talking about The Elephant Man because I love David Lynch. And I was like, ‘Well, maybe there’s something here where it’s not something where he fell in a vat of chemicals or it’s not the [Christopher] Nolan thing where he has these scars and we don’t know where they came from,” Reeves cotninued. “What if this is something that he’s been touched by from birth and that he has a congenital disease that refuses to let him stop smiling? And he’s had this very dark reaction to it, and he’s had to spend a life of people looking at him in a certain way and he knows how to get into your head.’”

What did you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!