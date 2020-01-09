Marvel’s Eternals Is Filming At Oxford University’s Museum Of Natural History

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rewriting its history and using a bit of real world history to do so. The upcoming Eternals movie has sent its cast and crew to Oxford University’s Museum of Natural History to for production. The production was spotted at the location on Wednesday and, although it made efforts to fly under the radar, some loose lipped museum employees spilled the beans that this was Marvel’s next big ensemble film at the location. This is the first time the Museum of Natural History has been used for a Marvel Studios movie but not the first time Oxford has lent a location to the MCU.

An Oxford University officer work who asked to remain anonymous shared a few details. “The security staff said it was a Marvel movie called The Eternals – they said Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek have been filming here,” the employee told Oxford Mail.

Contrary to the employee, a member of the security team claims to be unsure of which movie it is. “No one has told us which film it is – we really want to know,” the person said. “All we have been told is that it is scenes for one of the new Marvel movies but there are quite a few in pre-production so it’s difficult to tell which one it is. As far as I’m aware it’s not Black Widow so there’s no chance of seeing Scarlett Johansson.”

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at CCXP in December. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

