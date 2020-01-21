Marvel’s The Eternals to Film Big Action Sequence in London This Week

Marvel Studios is planning a big action sequence for The Eternals. A production sheet has surfaced that suggests the Marvel Studios film will shoot a large-scale action sequence involving The Eternals and their enemies over six days in Camden, London this week. According to the Twitter account Secrets of Eternals, the shoot was set for five days but had to be extended due to how complicated the sequence is. Filming is expected to continue through the night. “Eternals sheet confirming they will be filming a huge action sequence in Camden, London that will Eternals being pursued by their rivals involving special effects, pyrotechnics, drone, stunt and damaging of vehicles,” the account tweeted.

“filming was originally five days. Due to how big and ambitious the sequence is and the amount of time they have to film it.. it is now six days, taking place throughout the night.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It sounds like a grand set piece in the making. You can see the sheet for yourself below.

Marvel’s The Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film will involve both the Celestials and the Deviants. In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials intended them to be the protectors of the Earth. The Deviants, another evolutionary offshoot, instead seeks to wipe out humanity.

Videos from the set The Eternals have appeared online, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. There have also been set photos of some of the actors and Marvel’s next big romance in the making.

Marvel’s The Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film.

The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.