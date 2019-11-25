Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Reportedly Introduce Battlestar to MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are about to break into the landscape of television, thanks to Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Next year will see several highly-anticipated new Marvel shows premiere on Disney+, which will be act as major bridges between the events of various films. First up will be The Falcon and The Winter Solider, a series that will deal with the many lingering threads of Captain America’s MCU storyline, following Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. Production on Falcon and the Winter Soldier has revealed several new characters the show is introducing to the MCU – and now another one may have been revealed.

According to new reports, Falcon and The Winter Soldier will introduce Marvel character Battlestar to the MCU!

Battlestar is actually Lemar Hoskins, a character who was introduced in 1986, as a partner to John Walker / US Agent, who will also be introduced as part of this Falcon and the Winter Soldier series (played by Wyatt Russell). Lemar Hoskins gained super-powers through the same experimentation that gave Walker his power, and Hoskins helped Walker gain popularity as Captain America’s replacement by staging fake attacks the “hero” could thwart, using a group called the BUCkies. When Walker’s hero persona was changed from “Super-Patriot” to the official new government-sanctioned Captain America, Hoskins became his new Bucky, only to decide the name was a bit too racist and change his persona to “Battlestar.”

Well, one Marvel fan was hanging around the Atlanta, Georgia set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and managed to get images of the “Hoskins Family Flowers” shop and van that’s being included as part of the show. That seems like pretty clear indication that at least “Lemar Hoskins” will be included in the show, even if “Battlestar” doesn’t appear in full superhero persona. On the other hand, given that the show is about Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, a climatic battle between the duo and US Agent / Battlestar would be the classic type of Marvel hero-villain mirroring that fans have come to expect.

In addition to the Hoskins name, Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photos have also revealed that Pariah actress Adepero Oduye has also joined the MCU, in an undisclosed role.

