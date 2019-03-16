Marvel Fan Edits Captain Marvel Into ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene

This week has been huge for Marvel Studios fans, as we finally got our first look at Carol Danvers joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the premiere of Captain Marvel and the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. But that’s not enough, obviously, which is causing fans to fill in for our imaginations.

A new piece of fan art imagines Captain Marvel and Thor in their Advanced Tech suits as part of the lineup in the Avengers Compound hangar bay. While they might actually show up in this scene in the finished film, the marketing for Avengers: Endgame has been pretty tricky. Check it out below:

The God of Thunder already gave Thanos a run for his money, nearly delivering a fatal blow to the Mad Titan in the battle of Wakanda. But with Carol Danvers on the Avengers’ side, they might just prove to be too much for the villain, even with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously spoke about the challenge of introducing an overpowered character like Captain Marvel into the franchise and how they can keep the stakes raised.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” added Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!”

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful,” said Anthony.

While fans can see Captain Marvel now in theaters, we’ll have to wait until Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th before we get her first adventure with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

