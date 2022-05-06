Marvel Fan Makes Moon Knight-Inspired The Mandalorian Helmet

✖

Moon Knight has finally wrapped up a stellar first season on Disney+ and the series touched on a lot of lore from Marvel comics lore. The series featured direct nods to Steven Grant, Mr. Knight, Jake Lockley alongside Marc Spector. Moon Knight's costume was one of the highlights of the Marvel Studios series so of course fans would want to create cool adaptations of the suit. One Marvel fan designed a The Mandalorian inspired helmet based on the mask from the series and it looks absolutely incredible.

A prop designer on Reddit revealed a cool look at a Moon Knight inspired helmet that's based on the Star Wars series. The helmet features Moon Knight's mummy wrap look along with The Mandalorian's signature visor. The helmet is pretty cool and looks like something any Marvel fan would wear. You can check out the helmet below.

The series features Moon Knight's multiple personalities that include Marc Spector, who's Moon Knight, and Mr. Knight. Moon Knight wears an all-white cloak with a hood and a cape, while, Mr. Knight wears an all-white suit with the trademark crescent moon mask. While talking to Collider, director Mohamed Diab reveals exactly why the character needed two separate costumes.

"Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that's one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what's the logic," Diab told the outlet. "The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what's your imagination of a suit. That's why Steven who's completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it's a suit. It's an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

Would do you think of the Moon Knight helmet? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!