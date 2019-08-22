Marvel Fan Turns Spider-Man Split into Devastating Meme

It has been a rough two days for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, who are still processing the news that Sony and Disney were unable to reach an agreement over the Spider-Man films. This unfortunate setback means we may never see Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the MCU again, which has sparked tons of petitions and hashtags. There have also been various jokes floating around that are both hilarious and heartbreaking. A recent meme shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit shows a slightly altered version of a scene between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Goodbye Spider-Man,” u/HeyitsTonyStark wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the meme shows the scene in which Tony takes back Peter’s Spidey suit, but labels Tony as Sony and Peter as Marvel Studios.

Many fans commented on the post:

“Hate to admit it, but this is more like 80% Disney and 20% Sony fault here. Disney has just done an amazing job at guilting Sony about this in public. If you want a more accurate meme, switch the role of Tony Stark as Disney and Peter Parker as Sony,” u/DigitalEvil replied.

“NOT YET!!! C’mon have hope over this and keep fighting (Disney and Sony)!!!,” u/sableee added.

“Next week… Sony Pictures: ‘Sorry I took your suit. I mean, you had it coming. Actually, it turns out it was the perfect sort of tough love moment that you needed, right? To urge you on, right? Wouldn’t you think? Don’t you think?’ Disney/Marvel Studios: ‘Gee, I, I…’ Sony Pictures: ‘Let’s just say it was,’” u/brucejoel99 joked.

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

Do you think Sony or Disney is more to blame for the Spider-Man split? Tell us in the comments!