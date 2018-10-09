Marvel Fans Are Outraged Over What Happened With Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Avengers 4’ Title Reveal

Marvel

On Friday, Mark Ruffalo set the Internet on fire through a simple tweet directed at Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Mark Ruffalo has gotten a certain reputation for being the big spoiler of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Ruffalo essentially spoiled Avengers: Infinity War months before it was released.

Ruffalo tweeted, “[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Because the Avengers 4 title was rumored to have leaked earlier this week, many suspected that Ruffalo might be teasing the official reveal of the Avengers 4 title. If the real title had leaked, then it would make sense that Marvel Studios might decide to let one of the stars of the movie go ahead and make the official reveal.

And just as fans expected, Fallon asked Ruffalo if he could maybe reveal the title of the next Avengers movie. Ruffalo replied, “I think it’s out there already. The title of the next Avengers movie is [Bleep]. Yes, the Tonight Show bleeped out the title of Avengers 4, which left some Marvel fans a little outraged that they had been trolled. We’ve pulled together some of the best reactions from around the Internet.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

