Marvel Fans Are Outraged Over What Happened With Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Avengers 4’ Title Reveal

On Friday, Mark Ruffalo set the Internet on fire through a simple tweet directed at Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Mark Ruffalo has gotten a certain reputation for being the big spoiler of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Ruffalo essentially spoiled Avengers: Infinity War months before it was released.

Ruffalo tweeted, “[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Because the Avengers 4 title was rumored to have leaked earlier this week, many suspected that Ruffalo might be teasing the official reveal of the Avengers 4 title. If the real title had leaked, then it would make sense that Marvel Studios might decide to let one of the stars of the movie go ahead and make the official reveal.

And just as fans expected, Fallon asked Ruffalo if he could maybe reveal the title of the next Avengers movie. Ruffalo replied, “I think it’s out there already. The title of the next Avengers movie is [Bleep]. Yes, the Tonight Show bleeped out the title of Avengers 4, which left some Marvel fans a little outraged that they had been trolled. We’ve pulled together some of the best reactions from around the Internet.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

Just Reveal The Title Already

At this point, Marvel should just reveal the fucking Avengers 4 title already. Get a head start from the leaks, dammit. I mean, Mark Ruffalo revealed it earlier, except they censored it. Just roll with it. — ron for your lives, it’s October (@ohhieverybody) October 6, 2018

Give Us Some Respect While We Mourn Captain America

Come on dude… can’t you see we are in the process of pre mourning… show some respect and tell us the confirmed title. @MarkRuffalo @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/0FigHiVLZ4 — Iliana.g (@ilianaGimenez7) October 6, 2018

Mark Ruffalo Is Evil

MARK RUFFALO IS FUCIKG EVIL HE LITERALLY JUST FCKING TROLLED US AJDNAKNFMSMSMD pic.twitter.com/kzsvVCLgIz — ? (@lokiscapseb) October 6, 2018

We Need The Title ASAP

Damnit @MarkRuffalo I want to know the Avengers 4 title asap pic.twitter.com/vSnAr3L9TM — Scary Brian ???☠?? (@HeisIronMan) October 6, 2018

Angry Tweet The Local News

Y’all done made me angry tweet my local news station @jimmyfallon @MarkRuffalo and no title. I’m sorry @WRAL — Callie (@Callie_O) October 6, 2018

Not Actually Mad Just Entertained