Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: Endgame's Anniversary

The Infinity Saga culminated four years ago today. Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on this day in 2019 and went on to become the highest grossing film within a single theatrical release in movie history. In the eyes of fans and critics alike, this unprecedented picture lived up to the 11 years of build as it successfully played Marvel Studios's greatest hits while simultaneously carving out its own unique story, retiring a number of fan-favorite characters, and ensuring that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in capable hands. With a runtime that clocks in at 182 minutes, Avengers: Endgame featured no shortage of applause-worthy moments, and fans are reflecting on those tear-inducing memories today.

Check out some of the best celebratory posts below!