Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: Endgame's Anniversary
The Infinity Saga culminated four years ago today. Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on this day in 2019 and went on to become the highest grossing film within a single theatrical release in movie history. In the eyes of fans and critics alike, this unprecedented picture lived up to the 11 years of build as it successfully played Marvel Studios's greatest hits while simultaneously carving out its own unique story, retiring a number of fan-favorite characters, and ensuring that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in capable hands. With a runtime that clocks in at 182 minutes, Avengers: Endgame featured no shortage of applause-worthy moments, and fans are reflecting on those tear-inducing memories today.
Check out some of the best celebratory posts below!
Shh!
i got told to shush when i cheered during the portal scene https://t.co/jKNf2G6enU— laila 🌿 (@falconsnat) April 26, 2023
Shared With Friends
I got my friends to buy t-shirts saying "I Survived the Snap" and we watched it together opening night. I got to see it at a screening earlier that week, but the fact I got to watch it with my friends & a crowd was special✨ https://t.co/A49wWwpNCo— Meredith Loftus 🐘 (@MeredithLoftus) April 26, 2023
Tears. Lots of Tears.
four years ago today i cried for 45 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/Qn3NMuUJZX— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) April 26, 2023
Family Bonding
Will never forget sitting in that packed theater w/my son, who had grown up with the MCU – we saw every film in the theater together. Him grabbing my arm when Cap wielded Mjolnir, and the two of us losing it during the Portals scene... Unmatched experience (NWH came close).— its a me john (@BlanketMan77) April 26, 2023
Chaotic Rewatch
I was rewatching the entire Infinity Saga in chronological order (started the week Captain Marvel came out) The night before Endgame, I finished watching Infinity War at 2 AM and had to be up at 7:30 for the press screening at 9. It was a pretty hyped crowd for a press screening! https://t.co/eK8PqwH9td— Alexander Robinson (@RealMr_Robinson) April 26, 2023
RIP Nat
nearly threw up/passed out cos i was having to hold in my screams/hysterical sobbing watching natasha die https://t.co/eR3KV6yn38— kit/katie | misses din (@leia_romanova) April 26, 2023
Double Feature Loading..?
They would make an absolute fortune if they did a double feature re-release of Infinity War/Endgame even if just for like a a week. I would be seated multiple times https://t.co/8bzbjRAuo4— Adam (Warlock) 🔶 (@adamblevins_) April 26, 2023
Best Theater Experience EVER!
Endgame came out 4 years ago today. Best movie theater experience ever. pic.twitter.com/OxsAZeW1RY— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 26, 2023
Perfect
Has It Been THAT Long?!
Endgame was 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/Li8QYqSZit— drewisgod6372 (@Andrew94722910) April 26, 2023