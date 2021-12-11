Marvel Fans Celebrate Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld’s Birthday

Today is Hailee Steinfeld’s birthday and fans are rushing to celebrate the Hawkeye star. It’s been a whirlwind ride for the archer after her rumored involvement with the show. It was later confirmed as a reality, and the Internet celebrated it. Now, fans have gotten a chance to see her with a bow and arrow. The results have been so positive as her chemistry with Jeremy Renner has been fun to watch. Kate Bishop looks to be a wonderful addition to the MCU in a year that has been full of actors making their debuts in the franchise. Hawkeye is just the beginning for the Young Avengers, and fans are excited to see more. Check out the fan posts down below:

Recently, D23 asked her what her favorite Marvel movie is and she picked a huge one. “Yes, my short answer is yes. A favorite it’s always hard for me to pick a favorite I love [Avengers] Endgame. That might be it. It’s Endgame until I go watch another one, then it will be that one for a while. It’s a vicious cycle of interchanging favorites.”

Happy birthday to one of the best people in the world 💜 #HaileeSteinfeld pic.twitter.com/IBmrUiDeUF — ✞DICKINSON, THE 100, MARVEL☣ (@iosonovirga) December 11, 2021

“But yea, I grew up watching these films. There’s something about them. It’s an experience to go and sit in a theater and watch these films. It’s what makes you want to be in them,” Steinfeld added. “I mean, its the craziest thing, and what’s so amazing is its been proven that now even watching anything MCU from home is still that much of an experience. I think that says a lot about the MCU and the people involved.”

Where do you think we will see her character after Hawkeye? Let us know in the comments!

https://twitter.com/justzsa1/status/1469582289860444165?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

just wanted to say HAPPY HAILEE DAYYYY!!!! thank you for your amazing world u made 2021 special to me!! 🖤#Arcane #HaileeSteinfeld pic.twitter.com/6H8urEcalW — ARCANE Scenes ➐ || save wn era (@Arcane_League) December 11, 2021

