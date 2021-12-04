Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23’s official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the “best” movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it’s a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it’s the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:

She began, “Yes, my short answer is yes. A favorite it’s always hard for me to pick a favorite I love [Avengers] Endgame. That might be it. It’s Endgame until I go watch another one, then it will be that one for a while. It’s a vicious cycle of interchanging favorites.”

“But yea, I grew up watching these films. There’s something about them. It’s an experience to go and sit in a theater and watch these films. It’s what makes you want to be in them,” Steinfeld continued. “I mean, its the craziest thing, and what’s so amazing is its been proven that now even watching anything MCU from home is still that much of an experience. I think that says a lot about the MCU and the people involved.”

Marvel dropped an official description for Hawkeye.

“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer.”

