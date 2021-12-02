Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Adorable BTS Photo With Lucky the Pizza Dog

The first three episodes of Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+, and fans are loving all of the new characters ranging from Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to Alaqua Cox’s Echo. Another favorite who has been winning over the hearts of Marvel fans is Lucky the Pizza Dog, the adorable golden retriever played by Jolt. Since the series premiered last week, Steinfeld has shared fun set photos, and her latest features some snuggles with her canine co-star.

“Some wholesome pizza dog & kate content to remind you that the third episode of @hawkeyeofficial is out now on @disneyplus 😉🍕🎄💜🏹,” Steinfeld wrote. You can check out the cute photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character in the comics who made his debut in 2012. His first appearance came when Clint saved him. The dog’s tags identify him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky’s POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza.

As for Kate Bishop, Marvel fans are thrilled about the long-awaited MCU debut of the character and are eager to find out what’s next for her in the franchise. During a recent chat with Empire (via The Direct), Steinfeld talked about Hawkeye and teased Kate’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

The opening of the series showed a flashback to the Battle of New York from Kate’s perspective. According to Steinfeld, it was a very necessary flashback created to establish why Hawkeye is so important to her.

“What we see with the fans that come up to [Clint] and want to take a picture with him, it’s like they’re recognizing him in a public setting and being excited about the fact that he’s in a place that they wouldn’t have expected to see him,” Steinfeld told EW. “So they want to document it and we don’t necessarily know if they’re lifelong fans or not, but with Kate we do know. She made this discovery of Hawkeye at a time of extreme loss in her life, and she sees in him part of what she lost. This human who is as ambitious and maybe a little reckless, as she is, someone who wants to help people and wants to protect people, she recognizes that part of him. That’s what she idolizes.”

The first three episodes of Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+.