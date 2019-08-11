Marvel Fans Are Hoping Rachel McAdams Will Return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Last month, the entire line-up for Marvel Studio’s Phase Four was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con and included news of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So far, we know that Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning to reprise his role as Doctor Strange and that he’ll be accompanied by Benedict Wong (Wong) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). The movie is expected to tie-in with the Disney+ series, WandaVision, and will be directed by a returning Scott Derrickson. According to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, many fans are hoping to see the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer; Strange’s friend, colleague, and ex-girlfriend. Currently, there’s no word on whether or not McAdams will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Really want to see more of this character. Hopefully she will be in the Multiverse of Madness,” u/Teatreevelvet wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, agreeing with the sentiment:

“I hope so too, she had an interesting dynamic with Strange, being the only person who really cared about him when he was being a huge jerk,” u/TheAviator077 wrote.

“Rachel McAdams is such a good actress. She delivered some of the best lines in the original Doctor Strange,” u/Vawqer replied.

“Writer would be a fool to not include her,” u/morphballganon added.

Many fans in the comments are hoping she’ll take over Rosario Dawson’s role as Night Nurse, although it should be pointed out that Christine is a surgeon. Even still, it would be great to see McAdams have a bigger role within the MCU.

Would you like to see McAdams return as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.