Marvel Fans Think Wolverine Is Kit Harington’s MCU Role
The Internet suspects Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will portray metal-clawed mutant Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
After a report from Deadline Friday claimed Harington is expected to board a Marvel franchise overseen by Kevin Feige, both Harington and the X-Men's Wolverine began trending on Twitter. Deadline suspects an official announcement revealing Harington's Marvel role could be made before D23 Expo, Disney's bi-annual convention, closes over the weekend.
Marvel already made a slew of announcements — MCU-set series Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk were already unveiled for the Disney+ streaming service — and now there are calls for Harington to be the first actor named as part of Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot, which has been acknowledged by Feige but has not yet been formally announced.
Feige previously intimated the uncanny cast of mutants will first begin to surface in the MCU in Phase 5, telling io9 in April Marvel's immediate focus was on the looming Phase 4, launching with Black Widow in May 2020.
"It'll be a while. It's all just beginning and the five-year plan that we've been working on, we were working on before any of that was set," Feige said shortly after Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, a deal that won the studio the rights to Marvel's Fantastic Four and X-Men IPs. "So really it's much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they're home. That they're all back. But it will be a very long time."
Kit Harington as Wolverine? He's already short. pic.twitter.com/F8Bg7Oq2pT— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) August 23, 2019
Yeah I’d almost put money on it at this point.— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) August 24, 2019
Kit Harington as Wolverine? I can see it #MarvelCinematicUniverse #D23 pic.twitter.com/g2ypaHn3Xn— Artvan (@theartvan96) August 24, 2019
Me: Finding out Spider-Man is leaving the MCU
Also Me: Finding out Wolverine might be joining the MCU portrayed by Kit Harrington pic.twitter.com/PmZxywq9GT— A. Hare (@AlecJHare) August 24, 2019
Kit Harrington as Wolverine? I don't hate it... pic.twitter.com/tzFZeNuIMg— Edwin | #GetWellSoonMina 🐧🐰 (@SoneOnceBrigade) August 24, 2019
Kit Harington as Adam Warlock would be incredible. But Kit Harington as Wolverine is the casting we all need pic.twitter.com/wRQsRgIh9W— Ziggy (@mrjafri) August 23, 2019
Kit as The new Wolvies , I'm in! he has the height and he perfectly plays the broken man perfectly #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/D8wq2Rh7l9— @Mr_Evertz (@Mr_Evertz) August 24, 2019
WOLVERINE?! I mean he's already "got stabbing women he loves while hugging them" on his resume. https://t.co/GipP8pr9Yi— KWANZA OSAJYEFO, first of his name (@kwanzer) August 23, 2019
Wolverine, is dat you?! https://t.co/4nhvt97DwB— Mother of Dragons (@JadoreJacquelyn) August 24, 2019
But seriously, Kit Harington is absolutely going to be Wolverine right?— Christopher (@ChrisMNovak) August 23, 2019
Kit Harington in but as wolverine— Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) August 23, 2019
The mcu pic.twitter.com/EwcLtyll6K
Wolverine is 5'3". Kit Harington is about 5'7"/5'8". So everyone can stop saying he's too short to play Wolverine.
(I really, really hope he's going to be Logan.) pic.twitter.com/MCcx3xf73Z— Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) August 24, 2019
August 24, 2019
So, Kit Harington might join the MCU... I can lowkey see him play Wolverine 👀 pic.twitter.com/HLebGACsi4— 𝓔𝓭𝓰𝓪𝓻 (@edckbar875) August 23, 2019