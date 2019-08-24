Marvel Fans Think Wolverine Is Kit Harington’s MCU Role

The Internet suspects Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will portray metal-clawed mutant Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a report from Deadline Friday claimed Harington is expected to board a Marvel franchise overseen by Kevin Feige, both Harington and the X-Men's Wolverine began trending on Twitter. Deadline suspects an official announcement revealing Harington's Marvel role could be made before D23 Expo, Disney's bi-annual convention, closes over the weekend.

Marvel already made a slew of announcements — MCU-set series Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk were already unveiled for the Disney+ streaming service — and now there are calls for Harington to be the first actor named as part of Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot, which has been acknowledged by Feige but has not yet been formally announced.

Feige previously intimated the uncanny cast of mutants will first begin to surface in the MCU in Phase 5, telling io9 in April Marvel's immediate focus was on the looming Phase 4, launching with Black Widow in May 2020.

"It'll be a while. It's all just beginning and the five-year plan that we've been working on, we were working on before any of that was set," Feige said shortly after Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, a deal that won the studio the rights to Marvel's Fantastic Four and X-Men IPs. "So really it's much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they're home. That they're all back. But it will be a very long time."