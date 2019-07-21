Marvel Fans React to Monica Rambeau Appearing in WandaVision

At the Marvel Studios panel, WandaVision fans got a cool surprise addition with the announcement that Teyonah Parris is joining the series as an adult Monica Rambeau. That’s huge on two fronts, as this will be the grown-up version of the character first seen in Captain Marvel, which is set in the past, but also means the character has something to do with the world of superheroes if she’s involved with Scarlet Witch and Vision. Fans are looking forward to seeing the character in action, and they are sharing their reactions on social media.

“We have to support guys. Monica Rambeau is in it. Teyonah Paris! 🙌🏽 “

“HAVE YOU SEEN EVERYTHING DUDE DUDE VALKYRIE RACHEL WEISZ MONICA RAMBEAU”

“Wait. Did I just watch a panel where Natalie Portman was revealed as the Female Thor and Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are the same MCU movie and Monica Rambeau is here and Kate Bishop too and did Tessa Thompson say Valkyrie is looking for her queen? My God, my head is spinning.”

“GUYS.. IT JUST HIT ME WE’RE ACTUALLY GETTING MONICA RAMBEAU AS SPECTRUM IN THE MCU”

“Am i dead am I a corpse and have ascended to heaven? Phase 4 and Hulu have fulfilled almost ever dream I had as a kid. This is insanity! MIGHT THOR! Monica Rambeau!! Selma Hayek!! Mahershala Ali as Blade!! Scary Doctor Strange film! Possible Mutant movie in the works!! #Phase4”

“That’s right, my girl @TeyonahParris is going to be Monica Rambeau!! #marvelsdcc 🍾”

