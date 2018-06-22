Fan Art Imagines Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther as Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics recently introduced some pretty unique character mashups, and now we have a bit of an idea of what one could look like in live action.

BossLogic recently shared his most recent piece, which brings to life the “Ghost Panther” – that is, a hybrid of Ghost Rider and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther – introduced as part of Marvel’s #WhoGetsWarped campaign. You can check it out below.

Even with those mashups being a little unusual, this one does showcase that they do work in some interesting ways. And while it’s not exactly clear how Ghost Rider‘s powers would make Black Panther emit purple flames, it looks pretty cool either way.

It’s currently unknown exactly what role these mashup characters will have within the Marvel canon, although some are expecting an announcement to come at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. And with several different characters – including Doctor Strange and The Punisher – taking on the hellish mantle over the past year, it certainly isn’t out of the question that Black Panther could take it on too.

When it comes to the MCU’s Black Panther, there’s no telling where things could go, considering the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Still, a proper Black Panther sequel is in the works, and it sounds like a lot of things could happen.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

