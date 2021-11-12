New Hawkeye Disney+ Series Clip Features ‘The Avengers’ & ‘Katniss Everdeen’

The latest clip for Marvel’s Hawkeye Disney+ series is a crossover dream of big heroes… well, kind of. Anyone who has been to NYC knows all too well how Times Square is a mecca for panhandlers and cosplayers looking to make some cash taking photos with tourists. Well, when Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) take a stroll around Times Square during the holiday season, things get downright embarrassing for the marksman Avenger. That’s because not even the panhandlers seem to be interested in giving Hawkeye some love – and even when Bishop thinks she spots some Hawkeye cosplay, it turns out to be Hunger Games heroine Katniss Everdeen!

This Hawkeye clip that premiered on GMA seems to be indicative of exactly the sort of lighthearted humor and buddy-cop comedy chemistry we’re going to get from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. In fact, the first Hawkeye reactions have been released online, and according to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis the humor and chemistry between the principal duo is exactly what makes this Marvel series a good watch:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Hawkeye clip featuring Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Katniss Everdeen introduced by Jeremy Renner!pic.twitter.com/qQqJ9CcjBV — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 12, 2021

“#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it.Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark!The future for Kate & Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!”

Critic Hunter Bolding adds that: “Disney and Marvel have a real hit on their hands with @hawkeyeofficial. Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner have unbelievable chemistry together. This is easily the most light-hearted and funny of the Disney+ Marvel shows. #Hawkeye #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlusDay”

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Supporting cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo (who is already set for her own spinoff). Hawkeye will be directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Synopsis: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.