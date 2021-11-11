Marvel’s Hawkeye: First Reactions Surface Online

The holiday season is almost upon us, and that will mean a few things — including the premiere of Hawkeye. The upcoming Disney+ series is set to debut around Thanksgiving later this month, showcasing a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we still have to wait a few more weeks to see the series premiere, we now have some of the first indications of what to expect from the show. On Thursday afternoon, the first reactions to Hawkeye began to surface online, and they seem to indicate that the series is about to be Marvel’s next hit.

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

