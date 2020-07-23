Comic-Con 2020: New Helstrom Motion Poster Released

✖

Marvel's Helstrom has released a new motion poster to remind fans that the show is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2020. Rather, fans will be able to meet the cast virtually at this year's Comic-Con @ Home panel for Helstrom, and the new motion poster confirms which members of the cast will be in attendance. Fans will get to meet lead actors Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, and Elizabeth Marvel, who play siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, and their mother Victoria (respectively). In addition, fans will get to meet the supporting cast of the show, which includes some characters that could have much bigger roles in the Marvel Universe:

"Helstrom Comic-Com At Home Panel. Tomorrow at 3pm PDT. I better see you there. Or we’re not friends anymore." --Alain Uy

In addition to Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel, the Helstrom virtual panel for Comic-Con @ Home will also include Robert Wisdom who plays the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra, who plays Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl, who plays Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy, who plays Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Show synopsis: "Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel's Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills."

MILD SPOILERS: If you're not familiar with the Marvel Comics history behind the Helstrom family, Daimon and Ana father was a notorious serial killer. The actions of their father drove their mother to go mad and end up institutionalized; Daimon and Ana were separated, with Daimon being raised in a the religious order, while Ana was raised by her father. The Marvel Comics twist is that Helstrom's father is actually a devil (or demon), and therefore Daimon and Ana both have occult-like powers at their disposal.

As the synopsis above says, the show will follow the comics' storyline of the Helstroms using their powers to track down and stop the darker elements terrorizing humanity - though it remains to be seen if Daimon and Ana's full comic book origins are used.

Marvel's Helstrom will reveal more during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT.

