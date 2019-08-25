Marvel’s Hero Project Launching With Disney+

✖

The previously announced Marvel's Hero Project, a non-fiction, unscripted series, will be available to stream as a first day title when Disney+ launches November 12.

"In life, it doesn't take wearing a suit of iron, carrying a mythical hammer or swinging from spider webs to be a real hero. Sometimes the person who can make a positive difference in the world is the person who simply sees a problem and has the passion to find a creative solution," reads a description published on Marvel.com. "The first of its kind for Marvel Entertainment, the 20-episode series shares the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities across the country. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are by welcoming them into Marvel's Hero Project."

"There's so much of what Marvel is, what it stands for. These kids are changing the world in simple ways. Doing great work, and not letting their age be a deterrent," executive producer Sana Amanat said during Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo.

Added executive producer Stephen Wacker, "Taking the story of a normal kid who is living their life and now having them face these hurdles. That's what we do. We find out what all these kids' powers are."

The producers hope the series inspires others to undertake their own "hero projects" and give help where help is needed. "Anyone can watch this show and feel like they can go out and do something. It helps families talk about difficult issues," said producer Sarah Amos.

The D23 panel also revealed the series' young heroes will headline their own personalized comic book and will encounter surprise special guests. "Marvel Comics is the heart of what we do, and to see yourself on one of those covers is truly one of the coolest surprise for these kids," Wacker said. Added Amanat, the Hero kids are "truly Marvel Super Heroes now, and they deserve to be."

Unlike the model of competitor Netflix, which drops entire seasons simultaneously, Disney+ will release its episodes weekly. Marvel's Hero Project premieres its first episode Nov. 12 and will release episodes weekly on Fridays beginning Nov. 15.