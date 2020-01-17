Hulk Puppy That Was Born Bright Green Goes Viral

Asheville, North Carolina, resident Shana Stamey and her family recently got a nice gift when their family dog, a white German shepherd named Gypsy, gave birth to a litter of eight puppies. However, Gypsy gave Marvel fans an extra special surprise, in the form of one green-colored puppy in the litter, who has quickly become associated with Marvel’s Hulk and gone viral on the Internet. Marvel fans are now enjoying this little miracle of nature – but unfortunately it may not last. As veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianciulli told North Carolina’s WLOS: “The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there and that tends to stain them… I guess after a couple of weeks, it will finally like fade out.”

Still, for the moment, little Hulk puppy is running around in all his lime green glory. Check Shana Stamey’s account of what it was like seeing the odd-colored puppy being born:

“I knew it wasn’t like harmful. But I still had to look it up again to make sure,” Stamey said. “…It was lime green. He was super mad. So, yeah, he became Hulk. We thought about Gremlin — Pistachio. We call him Mr. Green sometimes.”

A family’s dog gave birth to a healthy litter of eight puppies, but she also delivered one very colorful surprise. https://t.co/m6soZGGMXf — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020

Right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and puppies are indisputedly two of the most popular items that you can find on the Internet. Any kind of event that combines the two is destined to be a viral smash.

As for the actual Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As of now, there are no real plans for how Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will continue in the MCU; “Smart Hulk” suffered a major injury when he used the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse the effects of Thanos’ Snap, which decimated half of all life in the universe. WhenHulk will be ready for active duty again – and where he’ll show up for it – is still one of the bigger questions hanging over Phase IV of the MCU.

