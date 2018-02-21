Marvel Reveals Who Currently Holds All of the Infinity Stones

One of Marvel’s big 2018 events will be Infinity Countdown, a five-issue miniseries beginning this spring, which will see the Infinity Stones (not longer “gems”) reappear in the Marvel Universe, only to land in the hands of six unexpected new guardians.

Infinity Countdown gets a major prelude introduction with the release of Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock this week. In promotion of that book and the event it hypes, the publisher has put out a list that details for newcomers (or longtime fans needing a refresh) just where each of the six Infinity Stones currently is.

Read on below for the breakdown:

Space

The resurrected Wolverine / Logan currently holds the Space Stone, which he went searching for after reappearing in the land of the living (as depicted in Marvel Legacy #1.

Power

After the Guardians of the Galaxy joined with the Nova Corps to find the Infinity Stones, Drax was given the Power Stone to guard – a hard task, given the massive size of the stone right now!

Reality

Captain Marvel discovered the Reality Stone in a different dimension, where it was taken by a very different version of Alpha Flight, known as “Zeta Flight.” That universe’s heroic versions of Thanos and Nebula now have possession of the Reality Stone.

Mind

The Mind Stone’s current whereabouts are unknown, but the covers for Infinity Countdown: Prime show that it will be Loki who ends up wielding the Mind Stone, just like his MCU counterpart. How he gets it, will be the interesting story.

Time

Right now the Time Stone is also out there – but we know that the Super Skrull, Kl’rt, will end up in possession of it.

Soul

The real pivotal piece of this puzzle is Adam Warlock’s evil alter-ego, The Magus, who will come to possess the Soul Infinity Stone. Given Warlock’s extensive and troubled history with the Soul Stone, The Magus’ interactions with it will be a major X-factor during Infinity Countdown.

Official Details

Who Holds Infinity? Find Out With the INFINITY CIRCUIT!

“Separately, they’re all-powerful. Together, their power is limitless. To help you prepare for the biggest Infinity epic yet, Marvel is excited to present INFINITY CIRCUIT: the guide that will make YOU the master of the Infinity Stones, just in time for INFINITY COUNTDOWN #1!

Serving as a handy guide designed to show which stones our mighty Marvel heroes currently hold at the start of INFINITY COUNTDOWN #1, the INFINITY CIRCUIT also provides a description of their specific power, detailing how they can be used to rule the universe. Mini-posters will be available in comic shops along with the release of INFINITY COUNTDOWN #1 on March 7th, but fans can download the INFINITY CIRCUIT right now, and get started mapping out the power! (Retailers can find a file on the Diamond retailer page.)

Nebula, Thanos, Drax and a Wolverine are currently in possession of some of the galaxy’s most powerful stones…but will they still be holding them in the end? As the race to collect the remaining stones gets underway, there isnothing our heroes will stop at to achieve unlimited rule over the universe! To keep readers on their toes, versions of this cosmic guide will appear in each issue of the series, updating fans on who holds the stones as the story progresses.

It all leads into the mega Infinity tale and battle that will change the balance of infinite power. Download Marvel’s INFINITY CIRCUIT today, or pick up a copy at your local comic shop and don’t miss out on all the action in INFINITY COUNTDOWN #1, coming this March!”