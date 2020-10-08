Marvel Introduces Deadpool As Ghost Rider

✖

Plenty of other characters in the Marvel canon have become a spirit of vengeance, but the latest host is one that will have fans furious he's not in the comics (yet). Marvel Puzzle Quest has revealed a new original character coming to the mobile game with Deadpool (Spirit of Vengeance). A rare 5-Star character, this version of the Merc with a Mouth finds himself blended with the Ghost Rider to create an all new Wade Wilson. The official description for the character's bio begins: "Deadpool was hired to eliminate a popular taco truck vendor. But when he arrived to do the deed, he was swayed by their delicious “Hellfire” Tex-Mex and decided to spare them instead. It was then that Deadpool’s mysterious client appeared: Mephisto!"

It continues, "Due to Mephisto’s Hellfire chillies, the vendor found new success and celebrated by donating free food to the community. But charity wasn’t part of the deal; the price had to be paid. In a rage at Deadpool’s mercy, Mephisto forced him to take on the Spirit of Vengeance! Now, he spreads hellfire and delivers punishment along with his fellow Ghost Riders (that is, when they aren’t bickering)."

This version of Deadpool and Ghost Rider is just one of a few new spins on classic Marvel characters that were created exclusively for Marvel Puzzle Quest, but for fans eager to see it in the pages of Marvel Comics, that's a possibility. Previously MPQ created the Captain America version of Peggy Carter which would go on to appear in Marvel's Exiles and will soon be featured in the MCU's animated series, What If...? Check out the photos of the character (including a variant of All-New Ghost Rider with Deadpool), some of his abilities, and even a video of his appearance below!

Word on the street is that Deadpool's got a taco truck as his new side hustle👀#MarvelPuzzleQuest #HappyAnniversaryMPQ #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/D1FhMEjIuJ — Marvel Puzzle Quest (@MarvelPuzzle) October 3, 2020

The Deadpool Spirit of Vengeance variant arrives as part of the Marvel Puzzle Quest Anniversary events, celebrating seven years of the hit title. Some of his abilities (all written out in typical Deadpool-style banter) in the game include: Tacos Diablos, Disgrace-adilla, Burritonement, and Fajitality. He also has his own version of the Penance State, called the Penance Fare, described as: "Step up and try one of my tasty Tex-Mex treats! All my food is lovingly cooked over a roaring Hellfire grill. Take a moment to chow down and think about what you've done."

(Photo: Marvel)

(Photo: Marvel)