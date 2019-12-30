Kevin Feige Unveils Marvel Studios’ Recipe for Success

Kevin Feige is a man in demand heading into 2020. The Marvel Studios boss recently talked about what has made their outfit such a huge success. Feige spoke at length during New York Film Academy’s Guest Speaker Series. Of course, the secret sauce over at Marvel was bound to come up. People always want to know exactly what makes this whole operation go. According to the head man, the entire structure hinges on one deceptively simple secret. Keeping things streamlined doesn’t seem like rocket science, but it plagues a ton of business models all around entertainment. Keeping things in perspective was the basic guiding philosophy behind those first few hits and the rest is history.

“Well, I wish it were. That there was a formula that I could just divvy out to everybody. The truth is, we came about as a studio in an interesting way. We were tasked with making two movies in 2008. I had been a part of Marvel up until that point for about five or six years. As was mentioned, the X-Men films, the early Fantastic Four films, the first Daredevil film, and the Sam Raimi Spidey films, which were definitely the high point.”

“I learned that just by sort of ingratiate yourself with the filmmakers and having them realize I was just excited to be there, I was just excited to be near a movie and near a group of people making a movie so I got to learn what to do, what not to do. So, by the time we became our own studio and got our own financing to make Iron Man, we got to use everything I learned, good and bad, to try to focus our own vision on what we wanted.”

But to your question about development, we said we’re making Iron Man, it’s coming out this day, and then we had to do it, no matter what. Because we wouldn’t have had a studio. Marvel didn’t have any money on the line but they had the film rights to ten characters, which are most of the Avengers now, were on the line and we had to make that movie. So, our development ratio is one to one. We choose the movie we’re going to make, we choose the date we’re going to release it, and then come hell or high water we’re gonna make it and we’re gonna make it great.”

