Marvel Teases Big Plans For Upcoming Centennial Milestone Issues

As part of Marvel Legacy, Marvel Comics is making big plans for its upcoming milestone anniversary issues.

Executive Editor Tom Brevoort wouldn’t reveal specifics, but he assured ComicBook.com that Marvel will have something in the works for significantly numbered issues.

“Yes! We’re well aware that we’ll be approaching not only Thor #700 but Iron Man #600 and Captain America #700 and Amazing Spider-Man #800 and so forth, and each creative team has planned accordingly!” Brevoort said. “Lots of big, fun stuff coming up heading to these centennial releases.”

These milestone issues are made possible my Marvel’s reversion to legacy numbering as part of the Marvel Legacy initiative, with the publisher tallying up all of the issues that have made up each series so far and beginning the count anew from there.

Venom was the first to receive the legacy numbering milestone treatment even before Marvel Legacy officially began. Venom reverted to legacy numbering with Venom #150, which released in May. Marvel celebrated the milestone with a story that featured several of the symbiote’s former hosts and original Venom Eddie Brock reclaiming his mantle as the character.

The Mighty Thor will renumber at #700 at the start of Marvel Legacy. The series kicks off the new “The Death of Mighty Thor” storyline, which many speculate will conclude Jane Foster’s time as Thor.

Similarly, Invincible Iron Man will renumber at #593 and launch the new “The Search for Tony Stark” story arc, leading to speculation that Ironheart will turn the book back over to Tony Stark when Invincible Iron Man #600 is published.

Amazing Spider-Man renumbers at #789, putting it just under a year out from its issue #800 milestone. The new storyline is “Fall of Parker,” which suggests some big changes for Peter Parker in the months ahead.

Captain America will return to his heroic self in Captain America #595, putting to bed (at least for now) the Hydra Captain America angle from the past 18 months of comics. Marvel is sure to have a celebration in store for Cap’s 600th issue early next year.

Marvel Legacy kicks off with the Marvel Legacy #1 one-shot issue, going on sale this Wednesday, September 27th.