Save 12% on the Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Electronic Fist

It’s finally happened! The Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Electronic fist just got its first sale. At the time of writing, you can order one here on Amazon for $88, which is 12% off the list price. Sales on the previous Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist have been extremely rare, and the Nano Gauntlet will likely be the same, so take advantage of this deal while you can – it probably won’t last long.

Like the Infinity Gauntlet before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display. Note that it fits on the right hand while the previous Infinity Gauntlet fits on the left. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

The official description for the Power Gauntlet replica reads:

“The 6 Infinity Stones contain within them the power to control and contort the fabric of the universe. In this Gauntlet, the powers of the Infinity Stones are combined to create a weapon with unfathomable capabilities. Imagine possessing incredible, reality-altering abilities with the Marvel Legends Series Electronic Power Gauntlet.

Featuring highly articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fierce-looking fist lock display mode, this high-quality Power Gauntlet roleplay item makes a great gift for collectors and fans of the Avengers: Endgame movie.”

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gamerverse Punisher War Machine electronic helmet, which is inspired by Frank Castle’s War Machine armor the Marvel Future Fight mobile game, is almost here. It’s a 1:1 scale helmet that will fit most adults, and it looks absolutely amazing.

You can pre-order one here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Note that this helmet is a Fan Channel exclusive release that will only be available through a handful of specialized retailers.



Features of the helmet include two glowing LED eyes and a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and connected to the top (attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound effects). It also has a pretty spectacular paint job and finish – including an interior that mimics circuitry.

