Save up to 30% on the Marvel Legends Electronic Mjolnir and Star-Lord Helmet

If you’re a fan of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series of collectibles, there are two very interesting deals happening right now.

First up is the full-scale Marvel Legends Mjolnir Electronic hammer, which you can find at Best Buy for $69.99 with free shipping. That’s 30% off list, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on it. Amazon also has the hammer on sale for $79.99, which isn’t half bad if the Best Buy listing sells out. Furthermore, the full-scale Marvel Legends Star-Lord electronic helmet can be ordered at Amazon for $74.99 with free shipping. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the helmet outside of two days around Christmas. The full list of features for the electronic Mjolnir and Star-Lord helmet are available below.

Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer Features:

• 1:1 full scale 19.75-inch premium role play hammer

• Authentically designed wrist strap and pommel

• Voice-activated light features reveal the symbol of Odin

• Premium detailing and finish

• Includes Mjolnir electronic hammer and instructions

• x3 1.5v AA alkaline batteries required (not included)

Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Helmet Features:

• 1:1 full-scale premium role play Star-Lord Electronic Helmet from the Marvel Legends Series

• 2 LED light-up eyes and electronic sound effects

• Adjustable to fit most head sizes

• Built-in speakers and music detection with Bluetooth wireless technology

• Premium finish and detailing

• Includes Star-Lord premium role play electronic helmet and instructions. Requires x3 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included).

On a related note Hasbro’s coveted Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

