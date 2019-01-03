Marvel Legends Figure Might Reveal Huge Spoiler About Nick Fury in ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel is keeping pretty tight-lipped regarding several aspects of Captain Marvel, but the new Marvel Legend Nick Fury figure might have given at least one detail away.

Fans are starting to get up-close looks at the Captain Marvel wave of Marvel Legends, and the Nick Fury figure might have given away a small detail about the plot. One fan got a close-up of the figure’s face, and as you can see below, Fury’s eyes appear to be green behind the pupils rather than white.

As one user pointed out in the comments, it could just be a paint issue with the eyes, but if not, then it could mean at some point during the movie Fury is impersonated by a Skrull. We know that SHIELD has been infiltrated by the Skrulls at least on some level, so this could very well be one agent doing what they must to keep from being discovered.

We doubt that Fury is a Skrull overall of course, but we never rule anything out.

Ben Mendelsohn will be playing the role of Talos, leader of this current Skrull team. He will also be sporting a human form throughout the movie, and at one point that will include a role as a SHIELD agent. In fact, he will be Nick Fury’s boss and is working behind the scenes to orchestrate a Skrull invasion. It makes sense then that Fury would be an easy target for Talos to impersonate, and perhaps that is what we’re seeing in this figure.

As for Mendelsohn, he enjoyed the dual nature of the role.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn told EW. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military industrial complex certain 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law, though we aren’t sure who exactly he is playing just yet.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

