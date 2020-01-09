Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Narrates LSU Football Hype Video for National Championship Game

LSU Football has had a year that dreams are made of, and now the team is looking to cap it all off with a College Football Playoff National Championship. To get everybody ready to run through a brick wall, they enlisted the help of Captain America-in-waiting himself, Anthony Mackie. A new hype up video put out the by the program has the Marvel superstar narrating the journey that these young athletes have taken to get to this moment. Now, the effect of the voice over is something epic for the big matchup with the Clemson Tigers coming up shortly. The sounds of F.L.Y.’s hit single from years ago, Swag Surfing echo throughout all the footage of Heisman Trophy winner Joey Burrow and Coach Ed Oregon along with their entire team. They’ve been training their entire lives for this moment right here, and the fans are ready to bring the big one home. Check it out below, it’s very well-done.

For some, Mackie must seem like a very strange choice to narrate such a moment. But, fans of The Falcon actor will note that he still lives in New Orleans and talked to Deadline about how this whole Marvel deal has basically turned his life upside down. A quiet guy who always dreamed of making himself a living is now a literal symbol of freedom and the country at large. His path mirrors Burrow’s path to becoming LSU’s quarterback very well.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

“Well, I’m a very private person. I don’t allow people in my life who aren’t private people,” Mackie shared. “I’ve been very fortunate to garner my celebrity through work, not appearance. I live in New Orleans. I live in a very simple neighborhood. I do simple stuff with simple people. I enjoy my anonymity, and I’ve always been that way since I was a kid.”

“I’ve never wanted that kind of celebrity, that fame, that notoriety,” he continued. “That’s not the reason I joined the business. When I was in high school I went to art school because I loved acting. When I went to college I went to Juilliard because I loved acting. I didn’t love being a celebrity or having my picture taken, I just loved the idea of being an actor. I love words. I love creating. That’s how I’ve been able to stay out of the public eye, just by keeping my head down and staying out of those opportunities to be seen.”

“Well, Marvel really threw a monkey wrench in the idea of me not being recognized,” Mackie added. “The reality, for me, is more so about using that to get myself in finer positions of success. The great thing about being in the Marvel movies is it allows me a certain freedom and opportunity to really have fun in the business and do things that I otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to do.”

LSU looks to seal the deal on Monday, January 13 on ESPN.

