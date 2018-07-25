Marvel Makes Major Change To Spider-Man

Spider-Man’s been through the ringer lately, but the newest obstacle for him is one that isn’t necessarily bad, but it is certainly different.

Spoilers incoming for Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man #2, so if you haven’t read the issue you’ve been warned.

Peter Parker is hanging with his old professor and ally Curt Connors, a visit which reveals just how much potential the Isotope Genome Accelerator could have, as it can reverse engineer the effect of say a radioactive spider biting a human. Unfortunately, they don’t have a real chance to get into the details as Taskmaster and Black Ant barge in and start wrecking everything, forcing Connors to turn into Lizard to protect the other students.

They seem to be after the Accelerator, but Parker doesn’t have anywhere to change into costume, so with some quick thinking, he antagonizes Taskmaster (by making fun of his face) until he throws him on the other side of the room. With the distraction Parker uses the various chemicals in the room to create an explosion that also results in a big green cloud, allowing him to change into costume and take on the villains.

Spider-Man takes Taskmaster and Black Ant with ease, and after the fight, he turns to help someone up off the ground, but as he does so he says “Hey, waitasec! I know you–you’re Peter Parker!”

The next page reveals that Parker and Spider-Man are now in two separate bodies, but it’s hard to tell if they share the same memories, as Parker says “And you–you’re Spider-Man!”

It would seem maybe their personalities split off in separate bodies as well, maybe even including their memories. Whatever concoction Peter made at the moment seems to have had unexpected consequences, but perhaps Connors’ Isotope Genome Accelerator could reverse the process. Of course, Peter would then have to tell him he’s really Spider-Man, but that’s a relatively small price to pay, right?

You can check out the spoiler images above.

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 is written by Nick Spencer and drawn by Ryan Ottley, and the official description can be found below.

“A revelation from the past puts Peter Parker’s job, relationships, and whole life in jeopardy while an alien invasion hits New York City!”

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 is in comic stores now.

So, what did you think of the issue and Spider-Man's new status as two separate people?