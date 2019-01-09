Marvel Makes Major Revelation About Spider-Man Character

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was one of the best comics of the week, but it also held quite a gut punch by issue’s end.

Spoilers incoming for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the second story of the issue, May is writing a letter to Peter, starting out with “Dear Peter, I’m sorry. I just didn’t want you to worry.” Throughout the story, which features Peter on a date with Mary Jane, we see more snippets of the letter, which explains that Peter’s been through a lot and May didn’t want to pile on.

Eventually, May and Peter run into each other at the house, and the exchange between them is hurried on May’s side. The letter comes back into play, telling Peter sorry for being evasive and not telling him where she was going. He tries to tail her as Spider-Man but is eventually distracted by some kids beating up a student. By the time he’s done with them, May is gone, and we eventually see she has made her way to the McCarthy Medical Institute.

After ignoring a call from Peter she meets the doctor and has her appointment, and the note begins again, saying “I wasn’t trying to be stoic. I wasn’t trying to be a martyr. I didn’t want to say anything until I knew if there was something to say.”

May is then shown sitting outside the room under the sigh that reveals she is at the Maria Wheelock Cancer Center. “Don’t be angry. I just didn’t want you to worry,” the note reads. “A few weeks ago, I found a lump.” She then crumples up the letter and contemplates what to do next.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Juann Cabal and Marcelo Ferreira, and you can check out the official description below.

“Spider-Man is the worst neighbor EVER! There are always crazy villains and property damage and drama and…and he CATCHES the villains. And he tries to fix the damage and he helps carry your groceries and actually that property damage keeps the rents down. You know what? Spider-Man is the best neighbor ever and this book will give you a closer look at Spider-Man’s (and Peter Parker’s) neighborhood than any book ever. Also, it wouldn’t be a Spider-Man adventure without a threat that could destroy not only Spider-Man, but all his neighbors.”

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 is in comic stores now.

So what did you think of this latest revelation? Let us know in the comments!