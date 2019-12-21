Marvel’s Moon Knight Will Reportedly Film In The UK

Anticipation is high for Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series for Disney+, and while we’ll have to wait a bit to find out much about the series’ plot, we do know a bit about the production of the series. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel has decided to shoot the show at Pinewood Studios UK, and it will join scheduled projects there that include Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We’re not sure when Moon Knight will be shot there, but there is time between Eternals and Strange that it could fit into, so hopefully, that means that we’ll get more information like plot details, casting announcements, and more sooner rather than later.

No official reason for shooting at Pinewood UK was given, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. We’re just happy that Moon Knight seems to be a priority for 2020, and we hope things stay that way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MattAguilarCB for all things Moon Knight!