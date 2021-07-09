Every Marvel Movie and TV Series Release Date in 2021

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel Studios' release plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had to be altered yet again, thanks to ongoing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of writing this, Disney has announced that Marvel's Black Widow movie will be moving from May to July, where it will get simultaneous releases in theaters and on Disney+. Black Widow's delay has in turn pushed back Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from a July release date to September. Things get even more complicated when trying to track the big Marvel Disney+ shows that are debuting in 2021, and have been similarly delayed.

Here is every Marvel Studios movie and TV series release date for 2021.

WandaVision

wandavision poster streaming
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision starts streaming on January 15, 2021. All episodes now streaming on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Sam Bucky
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming on March 19, 2021. New episodes currently streaming weekly on Disney+.

Loki

loki poster tom hiddleston
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Loki starts streaming on June 11, 2021 on Disney+.

Black Widow

Black Widow Movie
(Photo: Marvel)

Black Widow will hit theaters and Disney+ Premium Access ($30) on July 9, 2021.

What If...?

marvel-studios-what-if-work-is-continuing-during-pandemic
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel's What If...? is slated to stream on Disney+ in Summer 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

shang-chi-logo-large
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on September 3, 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

venom
(Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters on September 17, 2021.

Eternals

Marvel's Eternals Manga Anime Style Chloe Zhao

Eternals is slated to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man 3 No Way Home Alternate Title Video

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye Series Jeremy Renner Teases Big Fight Sequence

Marvel's Hawkeye is slated to stream on Disney+ sometime in late 2021.

Ms. Marvel

Ms Marvel Kamala Khan TV Show
(Photo: Marvel)

Ms. Marvel is slated to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2021.

