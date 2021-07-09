Every Marvel Movie and TV Series Release Date in 2021

Marvel Studios' release plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had to be altered yet again, thanks to ongoing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of writing this, Disney has announced that Marvel's Black Widow movie will be moving from May to July, where it will get simultaneous releases in theaters and on Disney+. Black Widow's delay has in turn pushed back Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from a July release date to September. Things get even more complicated when trying to track the big Marvel Disney+ shows that are debuting in 2021, and have been similarly delayed.

Here is every Marvel Studios movie and TV series release date for 2021.