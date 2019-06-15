Marvel Announces New Mutants: War Children

Two fan-favorite creators are reteaming for a new chapter of one of their most beloved works. Writer Chris Claremont will once again team with artist Bill Sienkiewicz for New Mutants: War Children. The one-shot will take place during the team’s seminal run on the original New Mutants series.

First announced at ScreenRant, New Mutants: War Children will feature the classic New Mutants roster of Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Cypher, Mirage, Karma, Warlock, and Sunspot. Kitty Pryde will also make a guest appearance. The story involves Warlock having a nightmare, a scary thought considering how his transmode virus can get out of control. Magik will also struggle with her demonic alter ego, Darkchylde.

The issue is set for a September release. Take a look at Sienkiewicz’ cover below.

Claremont co-created The New Mutants in 1982 as the first X-Men spinoff series. Sienkiewicz joined the series with The New Mutants #18 and remained through issue #31. He brought a new tone to the book to match his surreal art style. During that short run, Claremont and Sienkiewicz told “The Demon Bear Saga,” the definitive New Mutants story for many fans. The story is the basis for the upcoming New Mutants movie. The duo also created the character of Warlock.

New Mutants: War Children is one of several one-shot issues Marvel is releasing in 2019 to celebrate its 80th anniversary. The one-shots reunite popular creative teams to tell one more story set around the time of their original runs. Others include the recently released Incredible Hulk: Last Call, which reunited Peter David and Dale Keown. There’s also the upcoming Giant-Size X-Statix, which will bring back Peter Milligan and Mike Allred.

Are you excited about Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz reteaming for New Mutants: War Children? Let us know in the comments! New Mutants: War Children #1 goes on sale September 18th.

New Mutants: War Children #1

Writer: Chris Claremont

Art: Bill Sienkiewicz

Cover: Bill Sienkiewicz

STRONG AND FREE! Don’t miss this momentous event as legendary creators CHRIS CLAREMONT and BILL SIENKIEWICZ reunite with Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Cypher, Mirage, Karma, and Sunspot to share this never before told story of the New Mutants’ past! When Warlock experiences a nightmare, he begins going haywire, and it’s up to his friends to save him! But as Warlock grows more frenzied, they should be worrying about being able to save themselves…and doubly so when Magik’s inner demon, Darkchylde, threatens to break free! Also, a special guest appearance by none other than Kitty Pryde!