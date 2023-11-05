Marvel Introduces The New Punisher In First Series Preview

Earlier this year, Frank Castle aka The Punisher, retired from his non-stop killing spree. Marvel Comics ended the reign of Frank Castle in a series by writer Jason Aaron and artists Jesús Saiz & Paul Azaceta, which saw The Punisher not only give up his title but be banished to another realm by The Avengers (he ended up in none other than Weirdworld where he appears to be a guardian for children instead of a merciless soldier). But The Punisher can never really be over and Marvel Comics is set to start a new Punisher series this week, only this time a totally new character will be taking up the mantle and mission that Frank Castle has left behind.

Back at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Comics confirmed that the new Punisher would be a retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent by the name of Joe Garrison, taking on the role of The Punisher in the Marvel Universe in a series written by David Pepose (Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead) and drawn by Dave Wachter (Planet of the Apes, X-Men Legends), with covers by Rod Reis. Now with Punisher #1 scheduled to be released this week by Marvel Comics, the first official preview of the series has arrived, introducing the brand new Punisher to the world. Check it out for yourself below along with the full solicitation for the first issue.

Punisher #1

(W) David Pepose (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Skottie YoungIs this the return of Frank Castle – or the start of something else? Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What put him on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive? It's John Wick meets The Fugitive in this action-packed new saga from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD) and Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated artist Dave Wachter (PLANET OF THE APES, X-MEN LEGENDS), as the Marvel Universe meets the next generation of punishment!

Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: $5.99